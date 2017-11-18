Celebrity Big Brother Star Chloe Khan Poses In Sexy Lingerie And Simon Cowell Mask

Celebrity Big Brother star and X Factor reject Chloe Khan sent temperatures soaring as she stripped down to sexy see-through lingerie and took a subtle jab at the X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

Chloe Khan was rejected from the X Factor seven years ago, when judge Simon Cowell told the raven-haired beauty to “shut up” during her audition in 2010. Now, the 26-year-old Playboy model, who has undergone several plastic surgeries and went on to become a millionaire since then, wants to rub her singing talent in Cowell’s face with an X-rated debut music video.

Earlier this week, Khan filmed her jaw-dropping debut music video for a cover of The Weather Girls’ classic hit “It’s Raining Men,” according to the Daily Mail. The Playboy model, who found fame as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant, is once again trying to make her way into the music industry with a new single. And Chloe Khan is aiming for Christmas No. 1 spot on music charts wearing nothing but lacy lingerie… and a mask of Cowell’s face.

As seen from temperature-raising images from the set, the glamour model flashes her ample cleavage in see-through black lacy lingerie as she wears the Simon Cowell mask. In other sexy scenes, Khan is seen wearing a white frilly skirt and crop top as she straddles a thong-clad female stripper. The Playboy model is also seen throwing dollar bills around as if she were in a strip club.

Chloe Khan makes a dig at Simon Cowell in sexy lingerie https://t.co/ew3ShcuG9K via @DailyMailCeleb — Chloe Khan (@chloekhanxxx) November 18, 2017

In what looks like the raciest music video this year, several models, including Chloe Khan herself, are seen wearing the Simon Cowell mask in a not-so-subtle swipe at the X Factor judge who rejected the then 19-year-old aspiring singer from boot camp of the ITV music competition hit show.

'Simon Cowell' makes surprise appearance in Chloe Khan's debut music video as she strips off and straddles a stripper in sexy scenes https://t.co/QM3W76SGmZ — Chloe Khan (@chloekhanxxx) November 18, 2017

Khan was kicked off after she reportedly turned up for her second performance smelling of vodka and wearing the same clothes as the night before. The mother of one admitted that she had stayed up all night partying. Ever since Khan’s controversial appearance on the X Factor in 2010, the glamour model has built a successful business empire, became a millionaire and ventured into the Celebrity Big Brother house last year.

It’s not the first time Chloe Khan took a swipe at Simon Cowell. Earlier this month, the Instagram star, who boasts over 1.1 million followers on the social media platform, revealed the art work for her new song, which featured X Factor judges Cowell and Louis Walsh’s heads Photoshopped on to her body.

With the Instagram snap, which also features the real Chloe Khan in sexy lingerie, the model announced she would be going up against this year’s X Factor for Christmas number one. The Celebrity Big Brother star captioned the photo, “#CHLOEvsCOWELL.”

[Featured Image by Jo Hale/Getty Images]