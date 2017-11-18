‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Joins Bullet Club, Gets Put Through Table In ROH Debut

Ring of Honor held the first night of their Survival of the Fittest event on November 17, at the Austin Highway Event Center in San Antonio, Texas. At the event, the Bullet Club introduced a new member and it’s not a former WWE superstar. The Bullet Club announced that Arrow star Stephen Amell is the 14th member of the current incarnation of the popular stable.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Amell officially joined the Bullet Club and he even has his own “Vigilante Club” shirt available at ProWrestlingTees.com. It’s a play on the Bullet Club name and logo since the Arrow character from the DC comics is a superhero vigilante.

Amell is a lifelong wrestling fan and he befriended Cody Rhodes during their rivalry in the WWE back in 2015. The two worked together in Arrow with Amell playing the titular character since 2012 and Rhodes portraying the villain Derek Sampson, who was a drug dealer that gained super strength and the inability to feel pain.

ROH announced Amell’s appearance earlier this month and only a handful of fans could have predicted that the Arrow star would join the Bullet Club. But Amell did not only become a member of the Bullet Club, he also wrestled in the main event of the first night of the Survival of the Fittest.

As recapped by Sportskeeda, Stephen Amell was added to the Bullet Club by Cody Rhodes. Amell and Rhodes even did the “Too Sweet” sign despite the WWE sending cease and desist letters to members of the group for using it. For those who do not know, Amell and Rhodes had a rivalry in 2015 that resulted in a tag team match also involving Neville and King Barrett at SummerSlam.

Amell made his ROH debut and only his second wrestling match in the main event. He teamed up with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to defeat the team of The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian), Scorpio Sky and Flip Gordon in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

The 36-year-old actor showed his wrestling skills as he dove to the outside and performed the Indytaker move. Amell also had the guts to take a huge bump on the floor as he was powerbombed off the apron through a table. You can watch the highlights of his ROH debut in the video below.

Stephen Amell joining the Bullet Club will not only help the stable become more popular, but also Ring Of Honor. Amell should be busy with the filming of Arrow in the next several months, but fans expect him to make more appearances for the Bullet Club.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images]