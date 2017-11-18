‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Learns A Shocker, It Is Related To Baby Sam?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will learn something shocking during the week of November 27. The shocking news could be anything from Lily (Christel Khalil) agreed to give him another chance to Sam may not be his biological child.

Lily Gives Him Another Chance?

According to Soap Central, Lily may decide to give Cane another shot. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily feels terrible for Cane. She knows he just wanted to do the right thing by standing by Juliet (Juliet Laur) and now he will have to raise their son alone. Lily admitted that even though she didn’t like Juliet, the infant is innocent and shouldn’t have to pay for the sins of his parents. Is that a sign she would be willing to give Cane another chance since Juliet is out of the picture?

Juliet Left Him Her Settlement Money

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the scoop Cane learns could be related to the settlement money from Brash & Sassy. Several months ago, Victoria paid Juliet a hefty lawsuit after allegations that Cane traded sex for a job offer in Japan. Since her death, no one has said a word about where her money would go. Is it possible that she knew she was dying (or could die) and left her money to Cane to care for their son?

Today on #YR, Hilary comforts Cane, while Victoria and Neil manage a crisis. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tmydswXKie pic.twitter.com/R1BqUJpAIU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2017

Cane Learns A Paternity Shocker?

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Cane may not be Sam’s biological father. Y&R viewers are not sure Cane and Juliet ever had sex that night in Japan. Many believe that Juliet was already pregnant at the time and conned Cane into believing her was her baby daddy. Even though Mal Young said he wouldn’t reveal any paternity shake-ups, man viewers hope he will make an exception for Cane’s storyline.

Juliet’s Dad Calls With A Shocking Claim?

Juliet’s dad told Cane that he wanted nothing to do with her child. He didn’t even seem to care when Cane revealed that his daughter was dead. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that her father could change his mind and he will call Cane to deliver a shocker about Juliet. Maybe, he knew she was pregnant before she met Cane and he isn’t the father.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

