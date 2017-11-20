‘Royal Milestone’: View Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Theme Photo For Their Platinum Wedding Anniversary

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Monday. Their lovable portraits were released to the public to commemorate their 70 years of marriage.

The Royal couple has the longest royal marriage in history and Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary. George III and Queen Caroline were the second longest-married couple and married for 57 years. Meanwhile, the royal couple is going to observe their platinum wedding anniversary by having a private dinner in Windsor Castle, and the church’s bells will ring for over three hours to pay tribute to the momentous occasion, according to BBC News.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip wed on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. It was the same place where Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011. Queen Elizabeth was then a teenager when she fell in love with Prince Philip, who was then a Greek-born Royal Navy officer. The Queen married at the age of 21 and the Duke was 26-years-old.

The royal couple released a second sequence of their three new photos on Sunday. They are captured against a platinum-textured backdrop, which could describe their union as precious, powerful, and rare.

The photographer is Matt Holyoak and the shoot was taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The Queen wore the same white formal dress and Prince Philip put on his stately coat. The Queen’s dress was designed by Angela Kelly, her dressmaker for the last 15 years.

New portraits released for Queen’s platinum anniversary https://t.co/N1mkLrdBcM pic.twitter.com/B1kmdQuK8p — USA TIMES (@times_usa) November 19, 2017

Queen Elizabeth wore a brooch that was given to her by Prince Philip in 1966. It was created by a jeweler, Andrew Grima, according to the Crown Chronicles.

Platinum Love! See Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 70th Anniversary-Themed Photo Shoot https://t.co/rDSBVS5GJ9 pic.twitter.com/uxKXM9lGzj — Hollywoodpoint (@_hollywoodpoint) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, the third image of the royal couple is more repose as the Queen is seated in a golden chair with Prince Philip standing to her side. This reminds us how Prince Philip has always been beside the Queen for 70 years. It is indeed a lovely image of a couple in love for so many years.

Besides the adorable portraits of the royal couple, the Royal Mail also issued a set of six commemorative stamps for the significant occasion. They are also a wonderful and great example of a couple.

[Featured Image by Paul Gilham/Getty Images]