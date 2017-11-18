WWE News: Woman Posts Video Accusing Mick Foley Of Sexual Misconduct With Her When She Was 15-Years-Old

Lately, it seems as if everything you see on the news is something about a public figure in politics or entertainment involved in sexual misconduct of some kind, but there is more. As additional names continue to be dropped and accusations as made, it seemed like only a matter of time until it made it into the world of professional wrestling. Now, WWE legend Mick Foley is being accused of that very thing from a woman who said the superstar had sex with her when she was 15-years-old.

Mick Foley has not been seen in WWE since he was “fired” as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw back in late March. Since that time, he has been touring with the world for all of his other ventures and doing a number of book signings as well.

These accusations of sexual misconduct against Foley came out at one of his recent book signings as a woman named Angel Amoroso essentially held a protest.

E Wrestling News brought notice to Amoroso’s claims that Mick Foley had sex with her when she was just 15-years-old. A self-proclaimed “wrestling groupie,” Amoroso said in a Facebook Live video that she wanted “everyone to know about this” as she held a sign with her claims.

Pat Turner sent this photo along, which reportedly took place outside of a Mick Foley book signing earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/TgaVImdpyR — RyanClark (@RyanClarkWZR) November 18, 2017

There is a bit of strong language in the video, so, please view it knowing that it is not necessarily safe for work.

Angel Amoroso claims that Foley had sex with her in Pennsylvania when she was 15-years-old. She also claims that some of his “wrestling friends” had sex with her when she was just 12-years-old. She states that Foley is a child molester and a pedophile who pries on young girls.

At no point during the video does Amoroso drop the names of other wrestlers or even enter the store where Foley’s book signing is going on. Foley also does not exit the store to confront or speak with her, and he has not released comment of any kind regarding these accusations.

The one thing she does specifically state is that the other professional wrestlers who also had sex with her were “WWE Legends.” A user by the name of “The Destroyer88” said on a Mixed Martial Arts forum that Amoroso claims to have had sex with a number of wrestling personalities in 1994 including:

Paul Heyman

Mick Foley

Dave Meltzer

Ric Flair

Brutus Beefcake

Ultimate Warrior

Road Dogg

Brian Pillman

Marty Jannetty

Arn Anderson

In a video she posted on YouTube, Amoroso even claims she began “dating” Paul Heyman when she was only 12-years-old. She uses a wrestling promo delivered by Heyman as proof that he admitted to sexually assaulting her when she was 14.

As word of these accusations begins to make the social media rounds, some wrestling fans have started looking into things a bit more. With Angel Amoroso claiming that Mick Foley had sex with her when she was a teenager, some aren’t willing to believe her words.

Seeing some push back on the Mick Foley stuff, like this: “According to online information she was born in 1969, Foley in 65, 4 years difference,if it happened when she was 14 it happened in 1983. Mick Foley had barely started proper wrestling training at that point in his life.” — Brunkology (@JonathanDBrunk) November 18, 2017

Over the years, Mick Foley has become a huge advocate for those who have suffered different kinds of abuse in their lives. He has spent a lot of time working with RAINN which stands for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.

These claims by Angel Amoroso are just the latest allegations that have come out against prominent public figures. She states that Mick Foley and numerous other wrestling personalities had sex with her and performed sexual misconduct with her when she was an underage teenager. It is not known whether Foley or WWE will have any comment on these claims, but they’re now out there and making the social media rounds.

[Featured Image by WWE]