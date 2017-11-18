Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy Using His Gimmick In New Job For Top Sports Company

Ken Anderson became famous to wrestling fans as Ken Kennedy or Mr. Kennedy in the WWE. Kennedy made his WWE debut in 2005 and he worked with the company until his release in 2009. He worked for TNA Wrestling from 2010 to 2016 but he now uses his announcer gimmick for an even bigger sports company.

According to Give Me Sport, Mr. Kennedy is now a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing. Kennedy made his announcing debut last Saturday at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California and it was aired on ESPN.com and WatchESPN. The 41-year-old former WWE superstar was known for introducing himself in matches and he is now using his voice to introduce boxing stars.

Kennedy’s gimmick was simple and effective, as he said his surname twice with a long pause in between. His voice has always been his best asset and he now uses it in his new job. Besides his new gig as a Top Rank boxing ring announcer, Kennedy runs his own professional wrestling school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you miss seeing Mr. Kennedy in the WWE or in TNA, you can watch him announce Amir “The Ringmaster” Imam’s victory over Johnny Garcia. And yes, Kennedy said Imam twice.

Couldn’t be more proud of my brother from another mother, @misterkenanderson just absolutely killing it on #ESPN! Perhaps @espn will throw tons pf money at #KenAnderson because those mic skills ya just can’t teach!!! #BornToDoIt A post shared by David Vox Mullen (@davidvoxmullen) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

Mr. Kennedy made his WWE debut in 2005 and he was immediately given a push by Vince McMahon. Kennedy feuded with Batista and he even helped The McMahons in their rivalry with D-Generation X. He also had great battles with The Undertaker, Kane, Chris Benoit, and Bobby Lashley while also winning the United States championship.

Kennedy won the 2007 Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 23 but he never got to cash it in due to an injury. It went downhill from then for Kennedy as he never got to stay healthy for a long period of time. In his first match after a serious shoulder injury in 2009, he botched a backdrop on Randy Orton, who complained to WWE management afterward. Kennedy was released four days later.

The former WWE superstar worked for TNA Wrestling for six years before coming back to the independent circuit and become a ring announcer for Top Rank Boxing. Kennedy was even rumored to be returning to the WWE late last year but it obviously never happened. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kennedy revealed that there was no contact between him and the WWE.

“Nope, no. There has been no contact. I don’t know that I’m necessarily welcome there. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know what the feeling is there.”

Mr. Kennedy seems to have a bright future in his new career path. Legendary boxing announcers like Michael Buffer and Jimmy Lennon Jr. are close to retirement, and the sport needs a new voice.

[Featured Image by TNA Wrestling]