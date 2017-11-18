Despite Blake Shelton’s Happiness With Gwen Stefani, Fans Are Still Not Over His Split With Miranda Lambert

It’s been over two years since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced, yet many country fans still haven’t gotten over their split. Even though they have both moved on and Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani is hotter than ever, we still don’t know a lot of the details behind their shocking divorce.

According to In Touch Weekly, Shelton and Lambert announced their breakup in the summer of 2015. Less than a year after the divorce and both of them had moved on to new relationships. Shelton started dating Stefani in November of that year while Lambert sparked up a romance with Anderson East a few months later. The speed at which they moved on led fans to speculate about whether or not cheating had something to do with the divorce.

Shelton’s song, “She’s Got a Way with Words,” talks about cheating and lies, and the country crooner later admitted that the track is about his failed marriage. He also revealed that most of the tracks on the record were written from a broken heart.

“When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down,” Blake Shelton explained. “When you have a broken heart — at least when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”

Prepare to swoon while staring into the eyes of the #SexiestManAlive! ???????????? A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:07am PST

Lambert has also written songs about the breakup, though it remains unclear who was unfaithful. While fans of the couple are still disappointed with how their relationship ended, Shelton is very happy with Stefani. In fact, the two have been fighting wedding rumors for the past year and seem on the verge of tying the knot. Lambert, on the other hand, might be going through a rough patch with East.

Ok Magazine reports that Lambert and East have called off their alleged wedding and aren’t sure about their future together. The couple recently attended the CMA awards together, and eyewitnesses claim they looked awkward and out of sync. Even worse, Lambert hasn’t been able to spend a lot of time with her boyfriend because of her busy touring schedule. They haven’t said anything official about their romance, but things aren’t looking good.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

The news comes after People announced Blake Shelton as the “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017. While Lambert seems to be going through a difficult time, an insider claims that she remains committed to East and wants to stay with him.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]