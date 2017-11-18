New Reports Claim Prince Philip Cheated On Queen Elizabeth With Multiple Famous Women

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are getting ready to celebrate 70 years together, yet their platinum anniversary is being tarnished by new rumors of Philip’s infidelity. While the cheating rumors have not been confirmed, new allegations claim that Philip had affairs with multiple celebrities over the years.

According to Marie Claire, a new book by Ingrid Seward titled My Husband and I: The Inside Story of 70 Years of Royal Marriage claims that Philip cheated on Elizabeth with a number of different celebrities, including Pat Kirkwood, Susan Barrantes, and Katie Boyle. These types of rumors are nothing new for the royal couple. They have faced similar allegations in the past and have always denied them.

Back in 1957, the rumors reached a point where Elizabeth felt the need to issue a response to the cheating allegations. At the time, a spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth explained how the reports were not true and that her marriage to Philip was perfectly fine. Prince Philip made a similar statement in 1992 and assured the public that having a secret affair is next to impossible for members of the royal family.

Despite all the denials, rumors of an affair have persisted over the years. According to the Mirror, Seward’s book claims that one of Philip’s affairs lasted over a four-month period. Seward says that Philip’s romance with Pat Kirkwood started in 1948 when they were introduced in the actress’s dressing room. The two allegedly hit it off and remained in contact for years. Kirkwood never confirmed the affair and denied that she slept with Philip right before she passed.

There have also been rumors that Philip had an affair with his childhood friend Helene Cordet. Philip reportedly fathered two of the actress’s children, though she denies the claims. Philip has also been linked to writer Daphne du Maurier, and actresses Anna Massey and Merle Oberon.

Philip and Queen Elizabeth continue to deny the cheating rumors and are getting ready to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. In addition to Seward’s new book, royal biographer Sarah Bradford also claims that Philip has cheated on his wife on multiple occasions.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]