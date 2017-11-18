Stephen Paddock Died Without A Will, Who Will Get The Las Vegas Shooter’s $5 Million?

The gunman behind the deadliest shooting in modern American history didn’t leave a will behind. According to Raw Story, Stephen Paddock’s mother doesn’t want anything to do with his fortune. What will happen to Paddock’s $5 million?

Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock was an avid gambler and left behind an estate worth about $5 million, but he didn’t state what he wanted to be done with his money or belongings after he passed away. Attorneys for the Las Vegas shooting victims are asking a third party to control Stephen’s estate and, for the time being, put a hold on his accounts. The shooting killed 58 and more than 500 others injured.

According to KSNV, Paddock’s mother appeared at a hearing on Friday and said that she didn’t want to be the executor of his assets. His brother, Eric was present at the hearing as well. He told the press that he wanted to be in charge of his will. He would like to divide it and give the fortune to the victims.

According to Nevada law, since Paddock wasn’t married or have any children at the time of his death, his parents would have the legal right to his assets. If his parents do not want to control his fortune, it would be divided equally among his siblings. If his siblings do not claim his estate, the money would go to the state of Nevada. However, Paddock’s case is unlike most because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Stephen Paddock didn’t have a will? He’s worth $5 million?? Who controls his estate? #LasVegasShooting https://t.co/pjUsLmtrEP — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) November 17, 2017

Attorneys for the victims want a third party to intervene to tally up everything Stephen owned to find out his exact net worth. His two homes, bonds, and stocks would be sold and cashed out. Paddock’s family is scheduled to appear in court on December 7 to consider excluding them from being beneficiaries of his estate.

The victims of the shooting have filed 17 lawsuits against MGM resorts, the company that owns Mandalay Bay Resort, Live Nation and the makers and sellers of bump stocks, which is the device that allowed Paddock to shoot so many people. Aside from financial compensation, the victims hope that the lawsuit will prevent another tragedy. They would like to find answers to what happened during the attack.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]