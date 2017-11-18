Huge WWE Championship Match Plans For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

WrestleMania 34 is still five months away but the road to the biggest event of 2018 will start in two months. Diehard fans already know that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is locked in as the main event for the Universal championship but what about the WWE championship? The latest rumors suggest that the WWE already has a match in mind and it will make a lot of fans happy.

According to Cageside Seats, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE championship may very well be the plan for WrestleMania 34. Styles and Nakamura recently teased their dream match in a live event in Italy last week. It has led to a lot of speculations that it could finally be happening but fans should not get their hopes up because Vince McMahon has been changing his mind a lot lately.

If you’re not up to date with the current WWE situation, the company made a lot of changes in the Survivor Series match card. Kurt Angle will lose his job as the general manager of Monday Night Raw if they lose, AJ Styles is the new WWE champion, Triple H and John Cena are back, two more title changes happened, and The Shield vs. The New Day is finally happening.

As recapped by WWE.com, AJ Styles won the WWE championship two weeks ago from Jinder Mahal in Manchester, England. Styles will now face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series and he is expected to keep the WWE title for quite some time. There were rumors of Mahal winning back the WWE championship in India, but he is now scheduled to face Triple H.

On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura is part of Team SmackDown Live and he currently has no program on the main roster. Nakamura is set to challenge Baron Corbin for the United States championship at the upcoming Starrcade live event. However, it might not be a long-term feud because Corbin should be established as a top heel again while Nakamura’s image needs to be repaired after being wrecked by the Jinder train.

Styles and Nakamura closed out the WWE’s recent European tour in Florence, Italy, at the Nelson Mandela Forum by teasing a WrestleMania 34 match for the WWE championship. According to Wrestle Zone, Styles asked the crowd what they thought about he and Nakamura battling it out next year in New Orleans, the site of WrestleMania 34.

It should be noted that these are still just speculations at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE has even acknowledged Styles and Nakamura’s WrestleMania 34 tease as a dream match. Styles and Nakamura already had an amazing match at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 10 back in 2016 before they signed with the WWE.

