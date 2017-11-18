Mueller Investigation Subpoenas Trump Campaign Team: Stocks And Dollar Slip On The News

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly served subpoenas demanding that 12 of President Donald Trump’s election campaign team release documents to his investigation team. The Mueller investigation wants the release of documents that contain certain keywords related to the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, the Mueller investigation has already indicted three former members of Trump’s campaign team. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates face charges relating to their business deals in Russia and the Ukraine. George Papadopoulos has already entered a guilty plea on lesser charges, reportedly as part of a plea bargain deal.

It has not yet been revealed whom the Mueller investigation has subpoenaed, but the list is likely to include Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and General Michael Flynn. There has been increasing speculation that all three of those individuals are likely to be indicted by Mueller’s team. Again, the Mueller investigation is looking closely at the business dealings of all three in Russia.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that the Mueller investigation has subpoenaed the Trump campaign team, but that didn’t stop the news giving the financial markets the jitters. As reported by the Independent, the dollar slipped to a four-week low when the news broke. The stock market closed lower too, The Dow Jones Index slipped 100 points by Friday’s close. The Nasdaq and Standard and Poors slipped too.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that his presidency is responsible for the recent stock market highs, so he will be dismayed that the passing of his tax code bill hasn’t pushed the market higher. According to the Financial Times, ING currency strategist Viraj Patel explained that the Mueller investigation subpoenas have overshadowed the tax reform bill because it creates political uncertainty.

“Global markets haven’t batted an eyelid to the House Republicans passing their version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act through, not least because the spotlight has been stolen by [the Mueller investigation] reports. “It’s difficult to see anything but the dollar losing out in an environment where policy and political uncertainty remain elevated.”

In other Mueller investigation news, Raw Story claims that Mueller may be set to indict Jared Kushner for obstruction of justice. They claim that Kushner has failed to turn over documents relating to messages he received from whistleblowing site WikiLeaks and about the meeting he attended with a Russian lawyer. It is alleged that meeting was arranged to discuss obtaining information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton’s election campaign.

It is believed that Kushner is one of those subpoenaed and that any refusal to cooperate could lead to obstruction of justice charges.

