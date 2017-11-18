Kelly Clarkson Calls Blake Shelton’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Honor ‘Hilarious’

Kelly Clarkson is weighing in on friend Blake Shelton being named People magazine’s 2017 “Sexiest Man Alive,” and it turns out the “Love So Soft” singer actually finds the country star being given the prestigious title to be pretty funny.

Clarkson revealed how she really feels about Shelton – who she’s been friends with for years – being bestowed the honor earlier this week in a new interview, where she admitted that she had no idea Blake had been chosen until the news was announced despite her husband, Brandon Blackstock, being the singer’s manager.

“Oh my God, what’s so funny is, my husband manages him and I didn’t even realize it,” she told Entertainment Tonight this week. “We don’t really talk about work with other clients, so I didn’t even realize it.”

But while Clarkson didn’t get the inside info when it comes to Shelton’s new title, she admitted that hearing the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer being called the Sexiest Man Alive was pretty “hilarious” to her.

“I just thought it was amazing. Like, hilarious,” Kelly said of how she reacted when she finally heard the big news, but that doesn’t mean she thinks her friend (and occasional duet partner) doesn’t really deserve the honor.

The mom of two called out anyone who slammed Shelton and the magazine after hearing the news, as many social media users posted mean comments and GIFs claiming that they didn’t think The Voice coach deserved to be named Sexiest Man Alive this year.

After country star Luke Bryan defended his friend against the haters earlier this week, Clarkson also had Shelton’s back amid the backlash and called anyone who posted mean comments about the controversial choice “rude.”

“He’s sexy. Let him be sexy!” she hit back, admitting that “sexy is different to everyone.”

“He’s a jokester. I think I like that about him,” Kelly continued of Blake. “He didn’t vote himself that — obviously People magazine did. I think it’s funny that he takes it with a grain of salt and he also takes the criticism the same way.”

She previously joked about her friend’s honor on social media earlier this week, admitting that not only does she think he’s sexy but she also believes he’s the funniest man alive.

After the country star posted a video of himself reading out mean tweets in response to People’s big announcement, Kelly responded on Twitter, “HILARIOUS!!!! Funniest man alive as well! Don’t brag too much @blakeshelton I was once #69 on Maxim’s Hot 100 #canthidesexy #whowantsfirstwhenyoucanbesixtynine.”

Clarkson will have plenty of time to enjoy Shelton’s sense of humor in the coming months, as the former American Idol winner will be joining the star on Season 14 of The Voice next year when she and Alicia Keys replace Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus as coaches to sit alongside Blake and his fellow longtime coach Adam Levine.

Kelly revealed earlier this year that it was actually her and her husband Brandon’s close relationship with Blake that made her sign on the dotted line to appear as a coach on the NBC talent search over the rival series she shot to fame on 15 years ago.

She confirmed that she also received an offer from American Idol – which she won the very first season of back in 2002 – to be a judge on the upcoming ABC reboot, but opted for The Voice instead.

Season 14 of The Voice is expected to debut on NBC in March 2018.

