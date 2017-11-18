Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Had No Idea She Was Carrying Kimye’s Baby — Read About Her Reaction Here

Kim Kardashian revealed on The Real that her surrogate had no idea she was carrying her baby. The KUWTK star went on to describe her surrogate’s reaction when she learned that the child she’s going to carry inside her for nine months is a Kardashian-West, Metro reports. The mother-of-two, who recently received backlash following reports that she didn’t invite her surrogate to her baby shower, also gushed over the woman who is expected to give birth to her third child in January.

“She didn’t know at the beginning. She didn’t know,” Kim revealed. “You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

Kim Kardashian was relieved to know that her surrogate was a Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan. “Not a superfan,” she pointed out, but just enough of a fan to understand the struggles she has had in her previous pregnancies.

“She was really excited. She was someone who had watched the show – not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable – but she’d seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it.”

The 37-year-old reality star has been open about wanting to have more children with husband Kanye West, 40, despite the difficulties she had endured in her previous pregnancies and the health risks involved if she were to decide to carry another child. In a past episode of KUWTK, she told a close friend that she runs the risk of bleeding to death if she becomes pregnant again.

“I can’t carry any more kids… it’s the worst,” she said. “I had a full breakdown… I give up.”

With her third child due to be born in January, Kim Kardashian intimated that she initially struggled with the idea of surrogacy, pointing out that she doesn’t see it as an “easy way out.” In fact, she said that it was more difficult for her emotionally because it puts her in a position where she’s not in control. Kardashian-West said it is for this reason why she wanted to have a great relationship with her surrogate, and she only had good things to say about her during her panel interview on The Real.

“I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She’s the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing.”

Kim Kardashian opens up about using a surrogate for third baby… saying she hates the lack of control https://t.co/EK2gtKStPC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 15, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian already explained why her surrogate wasn’t invited to her lavish baby shower.

“And, you know, I just thought, I don’t know, it was like a weird decision to have to make,” she said.

“Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it,” she added.

“But I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

Kim Kardashian is explaining why she didn't invite her surrogate to her baby shower: "I just want to celebrate the baby." https://t.co/S9z4iQ4nrX pic.twitter.com/Vrnj9hE0iV — E! News (@enews) November 17, 2017

Kardashian’s surrogate, whose identity remains unknown, is reportedly a married African-American woman in her twenties with two children of her own.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also parents to four-year-old daughter North and one-year-old Saint.

