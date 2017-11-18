‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Is Losing Some Of Her Social Media Followers After Latest Upload

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is no stranger to online abuse from social media users. Even before giving birth to her first child, Ember Jean Roloff, the Beating 50 Percent founder was already getting consistently bashed by the online LPBW community due to her actions and her possible parenting style. Now that Ember has been born, Audrey’s social media profiles still get a lot of flak, with even her most innocent photos and uploads being subjected to criticisms, and sometimes even online abuse.
Audrey’s most recent social media upload, which features a stunning photo of herself and Baby Ember cuddling with each other, is a perfect example of this. While Auj’s post was actually well thought out and intuitive, many of her social media followers’ reactions were incredibly negative. So negative was the reaction to Audrey’s post, in fact, that several members of the LPBW community stated that they would be unfollowing the reality TV star due to her latest upload.
So what’s so bad about Audrey’s latest post? Just like her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, Audrey decided to plug some items at the end of her upload — and it was not appreciated by many members of the Little People, Big World community.
Not long after Audrey posted her most recent upload on Instagram, several of her social media followers were downright angry about the LPBW star’s “enterprising” post.
All cozied up with my sweet little Ember. She warms my heart, get it;) Snuggling her is my favorite. ???? • Ok so… I’ve been convicted on something lately… As much as l love sharing my life with y’all and what I’ve learned/am learning, l never want to be someone who spends more time sharing on social media than l do seeking the Lord and searching His truths. I know this might sound a little contradictory, cause here l am sharing this, but maybe some of you can relate? ????????♀️ In a world that invites us to share share share, l want to seek seek seek. Instead of always reaching for my phone to document a moment or share on social media, l want to be more concerned with seeking God in those moments and listening for what He might have to share with me! Don’t get me wrong, l love sharing and engaging with you all in this space, but it should always come second to time with my Creator and redeemer. I want to be someone who spends more time reading truth, engaging wisdom, and listing for His still small voice, than sharing my own incomplete oversimplified perspectives. • Photo by @jeremyjamesroloff and blanket by my friends at @sackclothxashes grab one (they are seriously dreamy) for 20% off this weekend with code: DARLING #alwaysmore #sackclothxashes #emberjean
“And after this profound announcement, she takes a break to once again, (to) SELL us something!!! Not quite sure how to take that,” complained one of Audrey’s social media followers.
“Yes, I was just thinking ‘what a lovely thing to write,’ when although I’m sure she means it all, it really was all just a ploy for an ad,” wrote another.
“Lol. I literally just laughed. On and on about God and the post ends with use this discount and buy my friend’s blankets. Come on, seriously,” another one of Audrey’s followers wrote.
Some of Audrey’s more sarcastic social media followers even used her most recent post as a means to mock the Little People, Big World star and her life mantra. Others were more direct, telling Audrey that they would be unfollowing her because of her latest post.
“Always more… Money. Lol,” one commenter wrote.
“I’ll be unfollowing now,” wrote another.
Over the past year, Audrey has fallen prey to online critics consistently. As soon as she announced her pregnancy, some Little People, Big World fans took to social media to accuse her of attempting to steal fellow Roloff in-law Tori’s thunder. When Audrey made it a point to document every single development in her pregnancy, many LPBW fans were offended that she was showing far too much of herself.
October is my favorite color;) It’s always been such a beautiful, exciting, nostalgic, time of the year for Jer and I – it’s when I said “I love you” for the first time, it meant I got to see Jer every weekend when we were long distance, and we have so many sweet memories working in the pumpkin patch together. It always amazes me how the farm comes alive during pumpkin season, and it’s so fun to meet people who come out from all over the world! I’ve been missing working in the pumpkin patch this year, but I can’t wait for Ember to experience all the joys of pumpkin season next year! For now, we are just popping in every now and then to say hi;) Who’s coming to pumpkin season this year @rolofffarms ?! #rolofffarms #journeyofjerandauj
With Ember Jean’s birth, the criticisms of Audrey evolved, with many LPBW fans taking issue with both the reality TV star and the way she is taking care of her child. Audrey, however, has been incredibly composed amidst all the criticism she receives online. Just recently, the Little People, Big World star actually responded to one of her critics, though Auj did so in a manner that is indirect and non-confrontational.
Despite the negativity being thrown her way, however, Audrey Roloff has pretty much stayed true to her life mantra. If Jeremy Roloff’s latest updates are any indication, it seems like Auj is doing just fine as a wife and a mother. Ultimately, that’s what matters most.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]