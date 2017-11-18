Beyonce Fans Hope For Surprise ‘Walk On Water’ Performance With Eminem On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live has pulled off some surprise cameos already this season—Jason Aldean’s “I Won’t Back Down” tribute to the late Tom Petty and the victims of the Las Vegas shooting immediately comes to mind—but could the NBC late night show pull one of the biggest surprises yet? Fans are buzzing about the possibility of a cameo performance by Beyonce when musical guest Eminem takes the Saturday Night Live stage on November 18.

Eminem’s last studio album was The Marshall Mathers LP 2 back in 2013, which featured his hit duet with Rihanna, “The Monster.” But since that time, he has put out a new single which will appear on his upcoming album, Revival. Eminem’s latest song, “Walk on Water,” features his first-ever collaboration with Beyonce. The song dropped late last week.

Now, with the rapper expected to perform two musical numbers on this week’s Saturday Night Live, all signs point to a performance of his new song “Walk on Water.” And that means Queen Bey could be making a trip to Studio 8H.

It also doesn’t hurt that this week’s Saturday Night Live host is Chance the Rapper, who happens to be close friends with Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.

While Eminem first performed “Walk on Water” at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 12 with Skylar Grey, fans have already taken to social media to speculate on the possibility of an Eminem- Beyonce performance of the song on Saturday Night Live. Some fans even hope to see Eminem, Beyonce, and Chance the Rapper onstage together for what would be the ultimate trio set.

What if Beyoncé shows up on SNL next week to perform Walk on Water with Eminem? *crosses fingers* #SNL @NBCSNL — hunter (@cockycunter) November 12, 2017

Do you think Beyonce will do Walk On Water with Eminem on SNL next week or leave it to Skylar Grey (who did the demo)? — Mike Wass (@mikewassmusic) November 12, 2017

i wonder if em will perform that on snl…. imagine chance, eminem and beyoncé all in one night — trina (@stankonia313) November 10, 2017

Wait if Chance is hosting SNL next week, and Eminem is the musical guest, could there be a Chance feature?.. and Beyonce could be coming out?.. — Nabil (@M_Neblas) November 12, 2017

Eminem recently talked about his collaboration with Beyonce, telling Entertainment Tonight it is something he has wanted to do for a very long time. The rapper admitted that a Beyonce duet has been on his “wish list” for a long time but that he never before felt that he had a song worthy to present to her.

“Beyonce’s always…everything she does is so perfect,” Eminem told ET. “But, the pressures behind that to…for her to do it so perfect, you know, I felt like she could probably relate to that. ‘Cuz I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever.’ Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect.”

Listen to Eminem and Beyonce’s new song “Walk on Water” below.

You can see Eminem on Saturday Night Live, Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images]