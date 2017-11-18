British Rider Daniel Hegarty Killed In Deadly Grand Prix Crash In Macau

Daniel Hegarty, 31, a British motorcyclist from Nottingham, died in a fatal Grand Prix crash in Macau on Saturday. He was the 16th rider to die on the Circuito da Gula in Macau since 1954.

The tragic accident occurred at Fishermen’s Bend on lap six of the race. He hit the barriers on the outside of circuit and unfortunately, he lost his crash helmet and had fatal injuries. Hegarty was taken immediately to the hospital and the race was red-flagged right away. Later, the race organizers confirmed that Hegarty died on the way to a hospital, according to Motorsport.

The Macau Grand Prix committee sent its deepest sympathies to his family and friends. The committee also ensures to extend every assistance to them.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Lucy Draycott from East Bridgford, posted on her Facebook that the love of her life passed away and she is heartbroken. She further said that she just needs time to take in what has happened and would appreciate if people could just be patient with her and wait for contact.

Mirror reports that in 2016, Hegarty, who raced for Top Gun Racing Honda, talked about the concerns of his family, including his oldest son, about his safety. He said that he finds it hard with the children because his oldest son is already 9-years-old and understands things about the race. He further said that he could go on YouTube and get facts and statistics about how many riders died in the years.

Daniel Hegarty: English rider dies after crash at Macau Grand Prix https://t.co/7Uc2xxQIN8 pic.twitter.com/vufa2nVbYx — World All Infos (@WorldAll_Infos) November 18, 2017

Hegarty added that it really scared him and explained it to him. He also took his son in the TT, and he said that his son loved it as much as him. On the other hand, there came a time where his son was scared and asked him a lot of questions.

His parents are also scared. He said that he would just switch off and focus on what he is doing and forget how many people are at home worrying. He just told them that he focuses to lessen the risk.

The last rider who died was Portuguese Luis Carreira. He also crashed at the same bend at the Macau race in 2012, according to BBC News.

[Featured Image by Artisteer/Thinkstock]