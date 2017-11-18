‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eileen Davidson On Susan’s Breakdown, Sister Mary Moira, And Will Horton Truth

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Eileen Davidson will be playing more characters than just Susan Banks. Next week, expect to see Kristen DiMera and Sister Mary Moira. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress discussed the storyline. She also analyzed what is going through Susan’s head when it comes to the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery.

As fans know, Will Horton believes he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott) and is the son of Susan Banks. In reality, he is really Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) child, who was brought back from the dead by Dr. Rolf (William Utay). In Susan’s desperate attempt to keep the delusion alive, she has filled Will’s mind with all kinds of fabrications and twisted truths. He is already starting to sense that something isn’t right. Soon, he will find out from someone he trusts that everything Susan told him was a lie.

Days of our Lives spoilers from Eileen Davidson explain what Susan was thinking about in her latest scheme.

“Susan went to an awful lot of trouble to kind of bring back EJ. He was her entire life. As she convinced herself that Will was EJ, the realization that he isn’t is overwhelming.”

After finally facing the truth, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Susan is hospitalized. Ralph, better known as the Elvis impersonator (John Enos), talks to Sister Mary Moira about the situation. The nun is worried about her sister. She tells Ralph that Susan has a good heart, and what has happened makes her feel bad for her. In a promo clip posted by NBC on Twitter, Sister Mary Moira is seen in a hospital room. With these latest DOOL spoilers, it is clear that the person she is visiting is Susan.

Days of our Lives spoilers also tease Eileen Davidson will be bringing back her most well-known character, Kristen DiMera. It is revealed to fans that EJ DiMera is still alive.

“I think she sees Susan as stupid. She went to all that trouble to bring her son back and didn’t accomplish anything.”

This could be setting up a future mystery storyline regarding EJ DiMera. When Sami Brady came back to Salem, she told Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) that she was following leads in Europe. She was trying to find her husband, a man she believes is still alive. With what Kristen reveals, it seems that Sami’s instincts are right.

Comings and goings reveal that Eileen Davidson will wrap up her stint next week. However, the writers did leave an opening for her to return. Without knowing how this storyline ends yet, it is difficult to determine what could bring her back, and as which character.

Reunited! ❤️#daysofourlives #susan A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]