World Ends On Sunday, November 19: Planet Nibiru Earthquake Apocalypse Wipes Out Civilization, Theorists Warn

Conspiracy theorists are once again busy online stirring the pot of mass hysteria with warnings that the world will end on Sunday, November 19, when the mysterious, mythical planet Nibiru (sometimes referred to as Planet X) approaches Earth close enough to allow its gravitation field to trigger cataclysmic earthquakes across the globe.

Planet Nibiru, which some believe to be the home of a mythical alien race called the Anunnaki, is supposedly a massive planet lurking in the fringes of our solar system. The mysterious planet orbits the sun once every 3,600 years, according to Nibiru theorists. The gravitational field of the massive planet disrupts the orbital paths of planets in our solar system when its wide orbit brings it close to the inner solar system once every 3,600 years. The planet caused significant disruption in our solar system the last time its orbit brought it close, but the truth about the incident has been deliberately obscured by historians and astronomers, according to conspiracy theorists.

However, the last incident that occurred thousands of years ago was minor, according to conspiracy theorists. This time around, Nibiru will pass even closer to our inner solar system with catastrophic consequences for the Earth, biological life, and human civilization.

Planet Nibiru apocalypse believers had previously proclaimed that Nibiru or Planet X would collide with Earth on September 23 and wipe out human civilization. NASA, however, refuted the claim at the time. When the prophecy failed to come true, Nibiru apocalypse conspiracy theorists, including David Meade, who had claimed that certain secret inscriptions on the pyramids of Giza indicate that Nibiru would hit Earth between September 20 and 23, 2017, revised their doomsday prophecy and came up with a new prediction that Nibiru would devastate the Earth on Sunday, November 19, 2017. However, this time, the rogue planet will not collide directly with Earth, it would only enter our inner solar sister and pass close enough to Earth for its gravitational field to trigger mega earthquakes and other freak weather patterns across the globe, doomsday theorists said, according to Express.

“Global seismic activity reaches a peak in the second two weeks of November moving into December 2017.”

“The predicted backside alignment quake event is scheduled for November 19, 2017, when the Earth passes behind the sun relative to the Black Star [Nibiru].”

Besides the disruptive influence of the mythical planet’s gravitational field, the planet, according to conspiracy theorists, is sending out “plasmic energy particles” that will disrupt the Earth’s “core flows” and trigger major changes in the Earth’s climate. The changes would wipe out civilization and life on Earth, according to doomsday theorists.

The world is 'going to end on SUNDAY' https://t.co/EdvwwNOBdH via @MailOnline — steve (@Loofah57060) November 18, 2017

Recent increase in the incidences of natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, hurricanes, and storms, are due to the influence of the mythical planet Nibiru, according to conspiracy theorists.

The predictions by Nibiru/Planet X doomsday mongers, such as Christian deBlanc, David Meade, and Terral Croft, on the website PlanetXNews, have drawn so much public attention that NASA was forced to issue yet another statement denying it.

According to NASA, “Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax.”

NASA added that Nibiru “obviously… does not exist.”

When asked about the “coming apocalypse,” Dr. David Morrison, a spokesperson for NASA at the NASA Ames Research Center, insisted that Nibiru does not exist and thus the question of an apocalypse caused by the planet does not arise, the Washington Post reported.

He argued that if Nibiru were close enough to Earth to cause a series of devastating Earthquakes around the globe on Sunday, astronomers and scientists would already be aware of its presence. Scientists would have detected the effect of its gravitation field on other planets in our solar system, and it would have disrupted the moon’s orbit of the Earth.

“If a big object was coming into the solar system its gravity would perturb the orbits of the planets, and we would have detected that long before it came close to the Earth.”

However, Nibiru apocalypse believers insist that NASA and the government are under the control of a clandestine group of the global elite known as the Illuminati, who are determined to hide the truth from the masses while preparing to survive the coming disaster.

[Featured Image by Marc Ward/Shutterstock]