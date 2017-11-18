Kate Middleton Expecting Twins? Report Claims Duchess Kate Will Be Having Two Girls Next Year

Kate Middleton could be expecting twins early next year, with a new report from an alleged palace insider claiming that Duchess Kate and Prince William actually have two more babies on the way.

Speculation is running rampant as Kate prepares to give birth sometime in the early spring of next year, with countless reports on the sex of the soon-to-be-born royal baby and potential names that Kate and William may pick.

If a new report from Life & Style magazine is correct, Duchess Kate and Prince William will actually be picking two names — both girls. The report claims that a “royal insider” shared news about Kate Middleton expecting twin girls, which has the couple very excited.

The report claimed that Duchess Kate did not have plans to put the twin girls into matching outfits — or even have them sleep in the same room.

“[She wants the twins to] be seen as individuals and allowed to develop their own personalities,” the unnamed insider told Life & Style (via Smooth FM). “The twins will sleep in separate bedrooms but will share a playroom with George and Charlotte,” the source added.

This would not be the first time that unsourced reports claimed that Kate Middleton is expecting twins, however. In each of her first two pregnancies, various reports claimed that Kate was actually carrying two babies. Needless to say, those reports were off the mark, and there is no indication from Duchess Kate or any other member of the royal family that she might be carrying twins this time.

Rumor has it, the Duchess may be giving birth to twins. https://t.co/MI31etpx4q — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 17, 2017

And Kensington Palace may have already squashed the rumor that Kate Middleton is carrying twins, the Express noted. The palace released a statement on Twitter noting the couple’s due date and using the singular form of baby rather than plural.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” the palace tweeted.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have remained tight-lipped, not revealing details like names or an exact due date in either of the first two pregnancies. So with no official information coming from either of them, rumors that Kate Middleton is carrying twins could likely grow in the coming weeks and months as her due date approaches.

[Featured Image by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images]