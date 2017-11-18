’90 Day Fiance’ Season 5: Did Josh & Aika Get Married Despite Josh’s Criminal Past?

The couples featured on this season’s 90 Day Fiance seem to be a wild bunch. Aside from having questionable backgrounds, some of them even have shocking criminal records. The latest dirt to be unearthed is about Josh Batterson, a 43-year-old guy from Arizona.

In 90 Day Fiance Season 5, Josh traveled to the Philippines to meet Aika, his 36-year-old fiancé. Josh gushed several times about how he’s head over heels in love with the exotic beauty.

“I feel like I’m in high school and I landed the hottest cheerleader on the squad. For some reason, she picked me and I can’t believe it.”

In the more recent episodes, Aika arrived in the United States under a K1 visa. While Josh is clearly ecstatic about Aika’s presence, his friends think that the Filipina is only after a green card. However, it seems that Aika should also be concerned about her American fiancé.

Starcasm reported that Josh Batterson has an alarming arrest history, which includes a DUI charge in 2007 and a domestic violence case in 2010. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star was arrested for disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old woman.

According to the police report, Josh punched the woman in the face and refused to open the door for the police. All the while, the frantic woman was supposedly screaming inside.

“[Josh Batterson] pushed her down a small embankment outside their apartment building,” the case reads. The case was later dropped after the victim supposedly failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

For any woman considering to marry the reality star, these criminal records are serious red flags. However, it is unknown whether Aika was aware of Josh’s past during their engagement. According to the online publication, the Filipina actually went on to marry him!

Josh and Aika reportedly got married on Sept. 7, 2017, based on their marriage certificate. They have since been posting photos of their travels across the U.S. In the pictures, both of them are wearing what appear to be wedding rings.

Aika made Josh promise that if the meeting did not go well he would drop the idea of her becoming a model. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/aWqoeHmEGi — TLC Network (@TLC) November 13, 2017

Another 90 Day Fiance Season 5 couple who ended up tying the knot is Evelyn and David. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the pair’s online wedding registry surfaced and pointed to an October 2017 wedding.

Meanwhile, Josh Batterson isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance Season 5 cast member with a criminal record. Molly Hopkins’ mug shots from her multiple arrests were recently uncovered. Her cases include several DUI charges and possession of illegal drugs. In the show, Molly is engaged to Luis, a bartender from the Dominican Republic who is 15 years younger.

Catch these controversial couples’ latest drama on 90 Day Fiance Season 5, airing every Sunday, 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Josh Batterson/Twitter]