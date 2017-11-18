Lena Dunham Stands By ‘Girls’ Writer Murray Miller Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Actress Aurora Perrineau

Lena Dunham has come out in support of Girls writer-executive producer Murray Miller, who is accused of raping actress Aurora Perrineau when she was 17. She and Jenni Konner, co-showrunner of Girls, have said in a statement that Murray Miller is a “wrong target” and they stand by him.

On Friday, Aurora Perrineau reportedly filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, alleging that Murray Miller raped her in 2012. She told The Wrap on Friday, “I filed a police report today. I cannot talk about the investigation that is happening currently.”

The Wrap also reported that Aurora Perrineau passed a polygraph test in September, in which she provided details about the alleged sexual assault. In a statement for a polygraph test, the actress accused Murray Miller of raping her when she was 17 years old. And during their night out, she had reportedly told the writer, who was 35 at the time, that she was 17 years old, according to the report.

The actress said in the statement that she had not consented to any “sexual contact” with Murray Miller.

“I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray.”

Murray Miller, via his attorney Matthew Walerstein, has called Aurora Perrineau’s accusation “outrageous” and has “categorically” and “vehemently” denied it. Girls showrunners, too, believe that the sexual assault accusation against him is false and he is a wrong target.

In their statement, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner said that having worked closely with Murray Miller for more than five years, they believe that the sexual assault accusation against him is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are “misreported” every year. They end the statement by saying that they stand by the writer-producer.

Here is the full statement from Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner (via the Hollywood Reporter).

“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

Lena Dunham also took to Twitter to say that the “first tenet of her politics” is to “hold up the people” who have filled her “world with love.”

I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love. — ???? Lena Dunham ???? (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017

Lena Dunham is now facing backlash for defending Murray Miller. On Twitter, the Girls star is being accused of applying double standards in chastising alleged sexual abusers.

A majority of the posters are saying that Lena Dunham would only support those women who are not accusing her friends of sexual assault. Some posters said that the publications should stop calling the actress a feminist icon, while others called her the “worst.”

Apparently Lena Dunham is a huge supporter of women coming forward with sexual assault unless it’s someone she knows personally and has held her up and filled her world with love. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 18, 2017

"Believe women, unless they say something about a friend of mine, in which case they are liars." — I Phil Myself Hard Like Both Hands (@xeronius) November 18, 2017

Lena Dunham’s Girls ended this year in April after six seasons.

