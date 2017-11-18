‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Reveals Baby Ember Is Now Teething At 2 Months Old

Ember Jean Roloff, the newest Little People, Big World baby, is giving her family many reasons to smile. Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter has just turned two months old last week, and already she’s making remarkable milestones!
Audrey Roloff shared an update about baby Ember on her latest Instagram Stories. The 26-year-old first-time mom gushed about how her daughter seems to be advanced for her age. Audrey revealed that baby Ember is now teething at only two months old!
According to Audrey, she noticed this development on Ember the other day, but couldn’t believe it herself. After all, infants usually start teething between four to six months old. At first, Audrey thought her daughter was just drooling excessively. But she excitedly confirmed that baby Ember is really teething!
“Actually, we can see the tooth coming in. So it’s definitely a tooth! She’s got one that’s coming in on the bottom right side, and then you could barely see the start of one coming in on the bottom left side,” the reality star excitedly said on her IG stories video.
So it looks like we’ve got a teething two-month-old!
According to Parents.com,“tooth eruption” means that the baby is getting ready to eat solids. Though this happens at around six months, there are infants who may start teething earlier. As they begin to exercise their oral-motor muscles, teething babies also start making sounds that spur their language skills. It looks like baby Ember is on the way to becoming a talker!
All cozied up with my sweet little Ember. She warms my heart, get it;) Snuggling her is my favorite. ???? • Ok so… I’ve been convicted on something lately… As much as l love sharing my life with y’all and what I’ve learned/am learning, l never want to be someone who spends more time sharing on social media than l do seeking the Lord and searching His truths. I know this might sound a little contradictory, cause here l am sharing this, but maybe some of you can relate? ????????♀️ In a world that invites us to share share share, l want to seek seek seek. Instead of always reaching for my phone to document a moment or share on social media, l want to be more concerned with seeking God in those moments and listening for what He might have to share with me! Don’t get me wrong, l love sharing and engaging with you all in this space, but it should always come second to time with my Creator and redeemer. I want to be someone who spends more time reading truth, engaging wisdom, and listing for His still small voice, than sharing my own incomplete oversimplified perspectives. • Photo by @jeremyjamesroloff and blanket by my friends at @sackclothxashes grab one (they are seriously dreamy) for 20% off this weekend with code: DARLING #alwaysmore #sackclothxashes #emberjean
Interestingly, Ember’s six-month-old cousin Jackson has also just started to teeth himself. Tori Roloff shared her monthly update on baby Jackson and revealed that her son “has cut his first tooth.” The Little People, Big World grandchild is now on solid food and is getting more active by the day. Pretty soon, the Roloff household will have two energetic and adorable toddlers!
While baby Ember’s amazing development is truly exciting, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have tough times ahead of them. Teething makes babies irritable and cranky due to swelling gums. Some babies even get a fever.
Currently, Audrey is still suffering from mastitis in her attempt to exclusively breastfeed her firstborn. The LPBW star recently opened up about her breastfeeding struggles, which she described at one point as “excruciating.” She confessed that feeding Ember became too painful and she was “badly blistered and bruised.” Audrey has since overcome her postpartum pains and was able to exclusively breastfeed Ember for five weeks now. However, she stated that her breastfeeding journey is far from over.
Two days ago I came down with mastitis again…but I was reminded that even though this journey still poses its challenges, being able to feed my daughter from my own body brings me incomparable joy.
Little People, Big World is slated to air a brand new season early next year, which will most likely include the two new Roloff grandchildren.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]