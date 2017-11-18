A John Cena/Roman Reigns Rematch Will Happen At Huge Upcoming WWE Event

At WWE No Mercy, John Cena gave Roman Reigns the stamp of approval to carry the WWE into the future. Reigns defeated Cena in the middle of the ring, but the WWE Universe is still not convinced that he is “The Guy.” In many ways, the feud with Cena was a big test for Roman Reigns to see if he can stand with the best WWE has to offer and handle himself. After No Mercy, Roman walked away with Cena’s respect.

However, one match was not enough for the WWE Universe to stop debating about their feud because the rivalry will continue and a rematch will happen between Cena and Reigns inside Madison Square Garden the day after Christmas. Originally, Samoa Joe vs. John Cena was meant to be the dream match on the card for the event on December 26, but WWE officials wanted to book the rematch between Cena and Reigns.

WWE officials were tempted to book the first official match between Cena and Joe during the event, but the ticket sales have been so low lately that the company needs to sell out a show at Madison Square Garden. A rematch between Cena and Roman is important enough to sell out that event. The only question is if Cena and Reigns can live up to the hype of the first encounter because both will need the victory to end the year.

In late-December, Roman Reigns and John Cena will be preparing for the WWE Royal Rumble match next year. As of this writing, both men are early favorites to win the match and challenge for the World Title on “the grandest stage of them all.” It has been rumored all year that Roman will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in New Orleans, which means Reigns will need the win more than Cena.

Since the match doesn’t happen on WWE programming, the winner and loser are not as important heading into WrestleMania season. Both men are expected to challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania 34. The feud between Cena vs. Reigns is about proving who the better man was for WWE’s future. The fact is both men have a very bright future with WWE, and their next rematch most likely will not be their last.

[Featured Image by WWE]