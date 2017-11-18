‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Family Finds Relief In Beverly Hills Mansion During Ami Brown’s Cancer Fight

The Alaskan Bush People are quite a long way from home, with a new video showing off the swanky mansion where the reality television family is finding respite while matriarch Ami Brown continues her cancer treatment.

The family relocated to southern California for Brown’s chemotherapy treatment, which is now entering its second round. While the regimen is rigorous and has left the reality star gaunt and exhausted, the family is able to relax in what is now their second home in the Los Angeles area. This week, In Touch Weekly posted video of the new home for the Brown family, an estate in Beverly Hills that includes a sprawling garden and cold-water pool.

As the report noted, the estate costs $2.7 million and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite, and a hot tub.

The report added that the youngest member of the family, 14-year-old Rain Brown, has been sharing pictures of the estate with fans through her Instagram page, which has also become something of a journal about the family’s travails and Ami Brown’s progress with her cancer treatment. Brown had been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer earlier this year, and within a few weeks it had progressed to Stage 4. The diagnosis is a grim one, with only a 3 percent rate of survival, but Ami Brown and her family have vowed to keep fighting

Rain Brown has remained upbeat in the face of her mother’s cancer crisis, posting a number of uplifting pictures including many around the Beverly Hills mansion.

There have been previous reports about the mansion, including one in October from Radar Online that showcased some of the features of the estate. That report noted that the 3,382-square-foot home is in the exclusive Beverly Glen area of Beverly Hills, where actor and comedian Steve Martin also lives.

It is especially convenient for the Brown family, as it is just minutes from the UCLA Medical Center where Ami Brown receives her cancer treatment.

Just wanted to show y’all guys this one I took six and this was my favorite lol idk why because I was hiding my face but whatever lol! #staystrong #stayhappy #lalaland A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

It’s not yet clear if Alaskan Bush People fans will get a good look at the Beverly Hills mansion in the future. In Touch Weekly reported that the show has begun filming its upcoming season, but the show’s crew was spotted in New Orleans, not Southern California.

[Featured Image by Rain Brown/Instagram]