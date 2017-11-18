‘Iron Man 4’: Robert Downey Jr.’s Return To ‘Avengers 4’ Might Mean Solo Marvel Installment Will Happen Soon

Iron Man 4 has definitely maintained its mystery. After Robert Downey Jr. confirmed the existence of the fourth installment on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, nothing much was said about the Marvel superhero film. But now that Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man is confirmed to be back in Avengers 4, it might mean that RDJ is not ready to hang up his famous red metal suit just yet despite reports.

The 52-year-old actor has previously revealed in an interview that he is ready to move on from his popular Marvel character. There is definitely no better actor to portray Tony Stark/Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr.’s statement obviously started concerns.

This is definitely not the first time that Robert Downey Jr. wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. The actor has shared that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans. If he’ll have it his way, he would choose to hang up his suit before it gets “embarrassing.”

But now that he is officially reprising his popular character in Avengers 4, it seems to contradict his earlier statement. While this could mean that Iron Man 4 might finally be in the works despite zero updates, the idea remains a speculation for now.

There have been so many whispers regarding Iron Man 4, but one that has never been confirmed is the film’s official release date.

Marvel Studios has previously shared their Phase 3 movie lineup and Iron Man 4 was nowhere to be found. It seems that fans have yet to extend their patience to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark once again.

Marvel has revealed on their official website the Phase 3 movie lineup where they confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Panther will debut on 2018 and Captain Marvel on 2019. However, there are three movies slated on 2020 which Marvel Studios opted to leave the titles unknown for now.

Many believed that one of those three untitled Marvel Studios films may be Iron Man 4. Since Robert Downey Jr. already confirmed the existence of Iron Man 4, it only makes sense that the fourth installment of the solo film of the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is going to be one of the unlisted films.

If that is indeed the case, then that is three more years of waiting for the highly anticipated movie. But just like other rumors regarding the much-awaited fourth installment of Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel film, this has yet to be verified.

