Ryan Seacrest Speaks On Reported Sexual Harassment Claims: ‘I Dispute These Reckless Allegations’

Ryan Seacrest is staying ahead of a reported sexual harassment claim by a former wardrobe stylist of the E! Network.

The Live! With Ryan and Kelly host released a statement Friday night in response to an alleged claim made by the former worker. Details of the supposed harassment have yet to be publicized, but it didn’t stop Seacrest from combating the allegations that were made during his time as a host of E! News.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” Seacrest expressed in a statement that was transcribed by The Wrap.

“If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” he continued.

Seacrest parted ways with E! in 2006 for other hosting ventures, including that of the rebooted American Idol, set to air in 2018 on ABC.

In his statement, Seacrest relayed that he was an “advocate for all women,” and assured his fans that he would do whatever it took to ensure the clearing of his name.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am,” Seacrest expressed in his statement, adding, “Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

A spokesperson for E! would only confirm that an investigation involving Seacrest was currently underway.

“Cable channel E! is conducting an internal investigation into an allegation of misconduct against Ryan Seacrest,” Variety noted.

“The allegation stems from an alleged incident reported by a former stylist who worked at E! News when Seacrest worked there. The incident, the details of which are unknown, is alleged to have occurred roughly a decade ago.”

Seacrest’s name joins several other men, including film director Harvey Weinstein, who have been accused of harassment women in Hollywood. Reps for Ryan Seacrest did not speak further on the sexual harassment allegations.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Stringer/Getty Images]