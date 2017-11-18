‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Enters Treatment After Thinking Of ‘Every Way’ To Kill Herself

Catelynn Lowell shocked fans on Twitter on November 17 when she revealed thoughts of suicide.

Following a battle with postpartum depression years ago, the Teen Mom OG star shared her painful struggle with her fans and followers on social media as she made her way to a treatment center with her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s stuffed horse in tow.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she candidly wrote.

Around the same time, Catelynn Lowell posted an image of what appeared to be a brand new tattoo which read, “My story isn’t over yet.”

While Catelynn Lowell’s message was quite alarming to her audience online, she has the ongoing support of her husband, Tyler Baltierra, who told his own followers that he was incredibly proud of his wife for being open with her struggles and proactive with her plans for the future. As he revealed, Lowell thought she had no choices left but rather than succumb to her depressed mind, she reached out and chose to do something to prompt a change.

Catelynn Lowell’s husband was also at her side when she checked into treatment in 2016 to deal with her depression. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom OG star entered treatment just months after she and Tyler Baltierra wed following about a decade together.

After making her Twitter announcement earlier today, Catelynn Lowell surfaced on Instagram where she told her fans and followers that her daughter’s toy would be traveling with her to treatment.

“I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time,” she said.

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their first child, Carly, in 2009 and chose adoption for her. Then, years later, in early 2015, they welcomed their second child, Nova. Although they weren’t financially stable enough to support Carly, they chose to keep Nova after embarking on career in Michigan. Since then, they have been facing rumors of pregnancies.

Just weeks ago, Baltierra told his fans that he was hoping to announce baby news “soon” and even mentioned that he would like to add a boy to his family.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]