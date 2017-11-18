Jarvis Landry Alleged Domestic Violence Surveillance Video Reaches The Internet

Surveillance video of an alleged domestic incident between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and his girlfriend in a parking lot outside of his Florida apartment complex has been obtained by TMZ. Authorities opted against bringing charges against Landry in the April 1 incident, and the NFL subsequently determined that no disciplinary action was warranted.

TMZ summarized what supposedly happened that night in the alleged confrontation between the couple, during which their 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat of their vehicle.

“Landry’s rep tells TMZ Sports the contact was not a push but rather ‘incidental contact’ during an argument. Nothing more….You can see Landry initially push the woman — she falls back into her car. Landry then snaps his arm at her and it LOOKS like he was trying to slap her. The video was blurred by police — but cops say in the raw version it’s clear Landry did NOT slap the woman and was only trying to snatch a cell phone from her.”

Apparently Landry’s girlfriend initially claimed that she was a victim of a battery, which Landry denied, but later said that it was a just a vocal disagreement, the New York Daily News indicated. She told detectives that “she was just emotional from having a kid and insisted she ‘exaggerated’ the facts during the initial call with police,” TMZ added.

After an investigation, Broward County prosecutors dropped the case in late September on grounds that authorities were unlikely to obtain a conviction, the Florida Sun Sentinel reported. In a memorandum filed with the court, an assistant state’s attorney wrote that “The victim maintains that the defendant did not intend to touch her (or) strike her, but accidentally did so.” In a statement released a month earlier, Landry’s girlfriend explained that she suffered no physical harm in the encounter and that she and the Dolphins star, 24, are amicably co-parenting their child.

So far this season, the two-time Pro Bowler has caught 61 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns for the 4-5 Miami Dolphins, who host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Dolphins drafted Landry out of Louisiana State University in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Last season, he caught 94 passes for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. Jarvis Landry becomes a free agent after the conclusion of the current campaign, and the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts have been identified as possible destinations if he does not re-sign with the Dolphins. Jarvis Landry was also the subject of trade rumors ahead of this season’s trading deadline.

