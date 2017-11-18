Was Jill Duggar Dillard Fired From ‘Counting On’ After Husband’s Removal?

Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, Derick Dillard, was recently fired from the television show the pair and their son star on, Counting On. Derick was given the axe after he continually tweeted about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, stating that her show I Am Jazz should not be on television. This is due to the fact that Jazz is transgender, which Derick feels is imaginary.

After a public outcry, Derick was finally released from the network. TLC reported that they had severed ties with him and he had not been involved with filming for a while now.

Since Derick Dillard was fired, there has been speculation about his wife Jill’s future on the show. The Inquisitr has previously reported that Jill Duggar Dillard will continue to appear on Counting On, despite her husband’s absence, which appears to be true as far as anyone can tell thus far.

Recently, however, rumors have swirled that Jill Duggar Dillard was fired from Counting On with her husband, Derick, and that the pair were being treated as one unit in regard to their roles on the show. Several fans had been posting on Duggar message boards and Facebook groups that Jill was no longer to appear on the show and that it was not her decision.

Counting On, however, was originally about Jill Duggar Dillard and her sister, Jessa Duggar Dillard, as they were the first two Duggar children to get married after their elder brother Josh. Josh’s wedding was featured on the show’s predecessor, 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled once it was revealed he had molested five young women as a teen, including four of his younger sisters.

Josh Duggar has not appeared on Counting On, or his appearances have been severely limited. His wife, Anna, however, is still featured on the show and seen interacting with her in-laws.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Jill Duggar Dillard has not been fired from the show. However, there are also grumblings that Jill’s family members are not happy with Derick for expressing his opinion by naming Jazz, creating yet another scandal in their family after all of Josh’s disgraces.

