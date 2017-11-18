Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After David Eason Makes Lewd Comment Toward Dr. Drew On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are under fire on Twitter for his on-air comments toward Dr. Drew Pinsky at the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion.

As fans saw on Monday night, David Eason became highly upset after his aggression issues were brought up by host Dr. Drew Pinsky, and before proclaiming that he and his wife would be leaving production, he took aim at the doctor in a highly offensive way.

“He’s probably a f****t,” David Eason said from backstage, as revealed by Radar Online earlier this week.

David Eason went on to shame Dr. Drew Pinsky for allegedly making Jenelle Evans cry and painting him as someone who hurts everybody. He then refused to sit down and answer questions from the doctor and threatened to tell him how he really feels. Shortly thereafter, Jenelle Evans said that she had to leave the set with David Eason or he would consider her unsupportive.

After the episode aired, fans began flooding Jenelle Evans with comments on her Twitter and Instagram pages about the shocking comments and behavior from her husband, and one of those people was Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran.

“[Apparently] #TeenMom promotes people calling those that like the same sex f****ts!” Saran wrote in a message on November 15.

Simon Saran then took aim at the Teen Mom OG producers for failing to do anything about David Eason’s insensitive comments and reprimanded them for failing to support the gay and lesbian communities.

In response to Farrah Abraham’s former boyfriend’s post, several people weighed in on the situation, pointing out that the network allegedly fired Abraham for her involvement in the adult industry, all while allowing Jenelle Evans’ husband to make unfair allegations toward Dr. Drew Pinsky.

In addition to people saying that David Eason was an “a**hole” and noting that they can not stand seeing him on Teen Mom 2, others pointed out that MTV has allegedly let child abuse slide on the show. Some even said that Jenelle Evans’ husband acts the way he does because he needs to stay in the spotlight.

