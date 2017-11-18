Tyrese Granted 50/50 Custody Of Daughter, Slams Ex-Wife On Instagram

After weeks of social media meltdowns, Tyrese finally has reason to celebrate. The Fast and Furious actor was granted 50/50 custody of his daughter, Shayla, with ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Norma pushed for full custody and requested a mental evaluation on Tyrese after his social media breakdowns became headline news. Tyrese’s ex also claimed he was physically abusive to his daughter, and beat her 12 to 16 times, which also caused her to request a restraining order.

None of Norma’s requests were granted, and the judge presiding over their three week case officially granted Tyese 50/50 custody starting January 1, as reported by TMZ. For the remainder of the year, the exes will work out a visitation schedule with Shayla, who is currently living with her mother full time.

Tyrese made his Instagram account public again today and shared a screenshot of TMZ‘s news coverage of his court case. The Transformers actor praised the news outlet for their accurate coverage of the case, calling their story “well balanced” and “TRUE.”

The 38-year-old then went on to claim that today is the beginning of his new life, and expressed happiness over being exonerated of Norma’s past claims. The star then went on to bash his ex, asking her why she keeps his last name of Gibson. Tyrese explained there are only three “real” Gibsons in his family: himself, Shayla, and current wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

Tyrese also claimed he has over 400 hours of footage that he’s ready to expose regarding Norma. He slammed his ex-wife for talking about getting her nails done in court this afternoon when he was only thinking about his daughter. Tyrese even mentioned Michael Moore and Netflix in regards to his footage, possibly hinting at a documentary. He added all this footage would be “bigger than Avatar.”

He continued asking his followers to visit ShaylaRocks.com, a clothing website the actor created which donates proceeds to fathers who need reputable representation in court. He has plugged the website for weeks, which sells T-shirts and sweatshirts from $24-$34.

The actor also shared a slew of photos of himself, with the same exact lengthy caption he used for his TMZ post. Many fans commented encouraging him going forward, and congratulating him on his big win in court.

Over his last several Instagram posts, Tyrese also mentioned his astrological sign, Capricorn. He repeated that Capricorns can never truly forgive someone, but will act civil to their faces and in public. Many are speculating these are passive digs at Norma, whom he can never forgive for her false child abuse claims.

