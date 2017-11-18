Abby Lee Miller Urges Fans To Send Her Prison Mail, Imprisoned ‘Dance Moms’ Star Still Active On Social Media

Abby Lee Miller has been in prison for four months yet her presence is still very much felt on social media. Now, the former Dance Moms star is reaching out to her fans and urging them to send her letters while she’s behind bars.

In her official social media accounts, the 51-year-old choreographer shared a lengthy message, thanking her fans for their continuous support. The former Dance Moms mentor noted in her post that a lot of people were asking if they could pay her visit at FCI Victorville.

But given her current situation, Abby Lee Miller admitted that she cannot meet them face to face as much as she wanted to. However, the Pittsburgh native revealed that she is open to the idea of receiving letters from her them.

Fans who are interested to send their letters to the former Dance Moms instructor are required to like her official Facebook page and send a private message. In return, the celebrity dancer and her team will reply with the exact address where fans can send the letters.

Aside from inviting her followers to send her letters in prison, Abby Lee Miller’s Instagram account has been quite active recently, posting several throwback photos and videos of her former students, including Maddie Ziegler.

The former Lifetime star even managed to hold an online Halloween costume contest while behind bars.

Feeling blessed???? I heard this week that a lot of people call and ask if they can visit me. That’s so sweet of you I’d love to see everyone unfortunately can’t ???? However I would love you all to write to me. For the address like my Facebook page and private message me on Facebook and I’ll respond with the address Looking forward to hearing from you ❤️ A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

With Abby Lee Miller’s recent social media activities, many are wondering how was she able to have access to the internet while serving her sentence at FCI Victorville. Some even question whether or not it was really the Dance Moms star who posts regular updates on Instagram and Facebook.

And just recently, the famous dance instructor shared the latest video of herself enjoying her favorite soup and salad. By the looks of it, the video was taken inside the FCI Victorville probably during visiting hours.

In the clip, Abby Lee Miller can be seen enthusiastically showing off her meal while dressed up in her ALDC sweatshirt.

Smile it’s the weekend ???? #flirtyfriday #abbyleemiller #boudoir A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Abby Lee Miller started her year-long prison sentence for fraud in July. The former Dance Moms star was replaced by Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke as the show’s new mentor.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]