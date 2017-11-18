UFC’s Jon Jones Fires Back At Colby Covington With Twitter Tirade

The saga of UFC fighter Jon Jones and his new rivalry with Colby Covington has heated up even more as Jones finally threw some responses back towards Covington. Over the past several weeks, Covington has been talking more and more about Jones. There was the scathing tweet response he made to Jones who had tweeted out support of UFC star Georges St-Pierre ahead of the UFC 217 main event. More recently, Covington was part of an interview in which he spoke of living with Jones during college for a few years and how terrible and fake Jones is. Things came to a head when Jones tweeted out praise for fighter Fabricio Werdum after he threw a boomerang at Covington over in Australia.

Covington replied to that tweet by bashing Jones yet again. On Thursday, MMA Imports reported that Jon Jones finally decided to send out multiple tweets in response to Covington’s comments. In fact, there were eight tweets in total, with “Bones” Jones talking about how he’s not sure why Covington has even gone on with all the remarks he’s making other than to make a name for himself. Jones tweeted about how Covington is making a lot of enemies and seems to feel jealousy and hatred towards him. The former champion added, “Just wish you would smash some people in the [O]ctagon and become more recognize that way instead.”

A few of the tweets Jones sent out from his Twitter account can be seen below.

Your jealousy and hatred for me it's clear as day. The weird thing is, I'm not even sure what I did to you. I haven't seen you in like 11yrs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

And tell your mom I said hello, it was great getting to know her that one semester we stayed together. She's really a great human being — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

The two UFC fighters aren’t expected to meet anytime soon, making the online rivalry seem like it’s mostly a publicity effort from Covington. With all the people he’s calling out, it seems that he’s mostly looking to increase his status through trash talk to help land future fight opportunities. Even if he is trying to get a fight, it’s not expected that Jon Jones will be fighting anyone probably for at least a year, and at most for up to four years. He’s currently waiting to hear what his ban from UFC will be after testing positive for the banned substance Turinabol.

Covington last fought in late October when he defeated Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119. He called out Tyron Woodley after the win in Sao Paolo, Brazil, but there’s yet to be an official announcement of a Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley fight made. If and when that fight actually gets made, there’s no question who Jon Jones will probably be rooting for.

