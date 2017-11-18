Roseanne Barr’s Twitter Page, Website Go Down After She Tweets About Trump ‘Insider’ Conspiracy Theory

Roseanne Barr’s online presence vanished suddenly on Friday, and some fans think it may have something to do with her questions about a mysterious and alleged “Trump insider” named QAnon who has been offering cryptic prophecies online.

On Friday afternoon, the actress and former presidential candidate tweeted some questions about the person known as QAnon, an anonymous poster on the site 4chan who claims to be an insider in the Donald Trump administration and has shared some cryptic predictions of Trump’s actions and alleged arrests to come. Though many of the predictions have not come to pass — including a report that Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager, John Podesta, would be indicted in early November — the mysterious personality has still managed to gain a following in the online conspiracy theory community.

Roseanne Barr appeared to make reference to the personality on Friday, tweeting, “who is Q?”

A short time later, Barr’s Twitter page appeared to be down, as well as her personal website. Some conspiracy theory websites speculated that the two could be connected, and that someone may have taken down her online presence in an attempt to silence Roseanne. But there is no evidence of what happened to her Twitter page and website, whether they were taken down voluntarily or if someone else could have been involved.

Twitter just took out the account of Roseanne Barr b/c she dared to post this tweet:#Anonq#Followthewhiterabbit pic.twitter.com/8UG5kazIXS — The Amazing Polly (@99freemind) November 17, 2017

Roseanne Barr has talked publicly about leaving the micro blogging platform in the past. Back in September, Roseanne took to her Facebook page to decry the “Jew hating” that had become prevalent on Twitter. As Death and Taxes Mag noted, Barr took to her private Facebook page to announce her plans to leave Twitter.

“I cannot take the jew hating on twitter so I left,” she wrote.

Barr’s page returned later, but was set to private.

In the past, Roseanne Barr has shown an affinity for conspiracy theories. During the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, she frequently passed on theories about Hillary Clinton and even referenced the CIA’s infamous mind-control experiment, Project MKUltra.

“#MKULTRA mind control programming captures th mind & compartmentalizes it so th ‘slave’ created by psychologcl manipulation can b controlled,” Roseanne wrote in a tweet last year.

In the hours since her Twitter page and personal website went down on Friday, Roseanne Barr has not yet surfaced to offer any explanation as to what happened.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival]