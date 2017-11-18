Conspiracy Theorists Flock To First Flat Earth International Conference In North Carolina

Conspiracy theorists gathered together in North Carolina on November 9 and 10 for the very first 2017 Flat Earth International Conference designed to “reveal NASA space lies,” and to meet other like-minded souls who share the belief that the world is actually flat. Flat-Earthers dished out $249 per ticket to attend the conference and it is estimated that 400 people from various parts of the globe attended the event.

The official website for the conference described how there would be plenty of fresh new evidence which would lead to discourse on the theory that the world is actually flat rather than spherical, as the Daily Mail reported.

“Join us this November to learn why we dissent from the spinning heliocentric theory of cosmology. At the Flat Earth International Conference, we will uncover and debunk pseudo-scientific ‘facts’ while presenting the true evidence which shockingly points to our existence on a flat, stationary plane.”

Flat-Earther Mark Sargent, who has garnered over 43,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which is dedicated to debunking the idea that the Earth is round, was in attendance at the 2017 Flat Earth International Conference and addressed a lively Q&A session.

Sargent explained that the flat-Earth theory was one which was finally going to need to be addressed at some point by scientists, despite ample scientific evidence already showing that the Earth is a round planet rather than a flat one.

“Science is gonna have to address this, plain and simple. They cannot dodge us forever.”

Attendees of the Flat Earth International Conference were treated to talks like “NASA and Other Space Lies,” “Waking Up to Mainstream Science Lies,” “Testing the Globe,” and “Flat Earth with the Scientific Method.” Christian Creationist Robbie Davidson of Kryptoz Media was the organizer of this conference and regardless of Christian or non-Christian beliefs, a significant number of flat-Earthers are of the opinion that we are living on a very large disc-like planet which has an ice wall of some kind surrounding it.

There are no exact numbers as to how many people worldwide believe that the Earth is really flat, but the Flat Earth Society is reportedly the oldest known organization of people who subscribe to this belief, and they currently boast around 555 members, according to LiveScience.

We brought a miniature globe to the Flat Earth International Conference in North Carolina. Here’s what happened:https://t.co/Nci5usCpES pic.twitter.com/ojjpXhbHwZ — BBC North America (@BBCNorthAmerica) November 14, 2017

How do flat-Earthers account for the overwhelming evidence showing that the planet is round? These conspiracy theorists reportedly believe that NASA and other government and scientific agencies have an agenda and that photographs we see are all actually staged so that those living on planet Earth will be kept in the dark for some unknown reason.

The 2017 Flat Earth International Conference appears to be just the start of a small wave of flat-Earthers who refuse to be silenced, and the next conference will be held next November in Denver, Colorado, where there will be an estimated 1,500 people attending.

[Featured Image by NASA/Getty Images]