‘Justice League’ After-Credits Scene: Spoiler Hidden At The End Gives Glimpse Of Major Battle To Come

Fans who head out to see Justice League will want to stay in their seats for the after-credits scene, which gives a major spoiler of an upcoming battle in the DC Extended Universe.

The post-credits scene has become something of a given in the superhero genre, with Marvel even pioneering their own format of including two separate scenes, one during the credits and one after. These scenes are important in the unfolding series by giving viewers a glimpse of new characters or plot lines, and that is exactly what viewers can expect in Justice League.

[WARNING: There are some Justice League spoilers ahead. If you haven’t yet seen the movie, you can skip to below the bolded text if you want to avoid learning key plot points.]

As TIME noted, the movie ends with the Justice League members stopping Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth, but the after-credits scene hints of an even bigger battle to come.

Justice League actually has two different scenes, the first taking place during the credits and showing Superman racing against the Flash. The scene brings a bit of levity without really adding anything to the plot, but the next one has some major spoilers.

After all the credits have ended, the movie fades back in to show a newly freed Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), who has escaped from the prison he was in at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The classic Superman villain then meets up with fellow villain Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), who asks Luthor what plans he has for revenge.

As Lex Luthor hints, there could be an even bigger battle for the Justice League ahead.

“To put it plainly,” he replies. “Shouldn’t we have a league of our own?”

As Polygon noted, that line could serve as a lead-in for another movie featuring a cast of villains including the Joker, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, and Lex Luthor.

“The scene promises bigger battles between the Justice League and some kind of evil organization, but without additional details it’s hard to determine what that looks like. At this point, we don’t even know if there will be a second Justice League movie, but we’re working under the assumption that DC Comics and Warner Bros. will continue to build their superhero universe. Whatever happens, we know that Deathstroke and Luthor will be involved.”

[Spoilers end here.]

There will likely be a big crowd looking for the after-credits scene in Justice League. The movie is expected to win the weekend box office, with a North American gross of close to $100 million.

So, those who head out to Justice League should make sure to remain in their seats for the after-credits scene, which will give a glimpse of what could be a major conflict ahead in the DC Extended Universe.

