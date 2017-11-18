WWE News: The Future Of War Games After ‘NXT Takeover’ – Will It Make It To ‘Raw’ Or ‘SmackDown’?

On Saturday night, War Games is going to officially return for the first time in 17 years and it will take place between three teams at NXT Takeover. Many wrestling fans have wanted the huge match back for many years, and it is finally coming back with all of its brutality. With War Games coming back in NXT, what does the future hold for the iconic cage match? Will it ever make its way to the WWE main roster on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live?

When the double cage surrounds two rings at NXT Takeover, SAnitY will face off against The Undisputed ERA and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong. This is going to be huge for NXT and it is likely going to be one of the greatest matches in a long time, but fans are going to only want more after it is all done.

This will be the very first time that an official War Games match is happening in WWE, but many are wondering if it will make it to the main roster. For as much as fans love NXT and all of those who will be in the match, they would love to see the superstars of Team Red and Team Blue inside the cages.

Triple H recently spoke with NBC Sports regarding the return of War Games, and he spoke about the match and how it will differ some from those of the past. This version will not have a roof on top of the cage and it will have three teams while most of the previous matches only had two.

While he never comes right out and says it, Triple H speaks of NXT and how it is truly becoming its own brand and continuing to grow. He also makes it seem as if War Games will end up staying specific to NXT, or at least for the current time.

“As we move forward with NXT, it’s really started to become its own brand. We’ve had opportunities to do different things, whether that is ladder matches, or cage matches. But there was an opportunity that came along, given the weekend with Survivor Series and given the position [NXT] is in to brand something out and create something that NXT could own. It seemed like the perfect time to bring it out, so I dusted it off. Throughout the years, I was aware of Vince’s feelings about it. There were some things about that match that he liked and there were some things about the concept that he didn’t necessarily think worked, especially in today’s world. So I brought it back up to him and we walked through the process and I said here’s the way I think we can make this match work for us and he liked it, agreed with it, thought it worked great for NXT and was real happy to do it. So here we are.”

It is no secret that Vince McMahon has been against War Games for as long as it has been around, and that is the reason it hasn’t happened already. With Triple H pretty much being the head guy over NXT, he was able to get it approved for them even if the cage has been changed a bit.

“Some resistance” is a MAJOR understatement. Triple H has been trying to make an NXT War Games happen for over a year. https://t.co/r8hLNqZW2f — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 16, 2017

Right now, fans are thrilled with the return of War Games and the three teams battling it out at NXT Takeover are going to make it an incredible match. There is really no way of knowing if it will ever make it to the main roster for a WWE pay-per-view, but that honestly might not matter. Triple H worked diligently for its return and there is no reason to be disappointed if it remains specific and unique to NXT.

