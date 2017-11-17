Jose ‘Migue’ Malave Death: Father-Of-11 Murdered While Protecting His 8-Year-Old Son From Armed Robbers

Jose “Migue” Malave was killed while protecting his 8-year-old son from a group of armed teenagers trying to rob the young boy, a tragic murder of the father-of-11 that took place in front of his girlfriend and four of his children.

The tragic incident happened in Jersey City, New Jersey, this week, with the New York Daily News reporting that the group of teenagers targeted the boy for his sneakers. The report noted that the boy had encountered the group earlier in the day and tried to steal the boy’s shoes, but the were not able. They later went to the boy’s home hoping to steal more, NJ.com reported, which is where they encountered his father.

Jose Malave had just arrived at the home when the armed robbers showed up. He was reportedly dropping off his son before heading off to a construction job, and was stabbed protecting his family from the robbers.

Police arrived to find Malave unresponsive, and he was declared dead a short time later. One of the man’s daughters was also slashed during the robbery attempt, reports noted.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male for the murder of Jose Malave, charging the teen with a number of crimes including felony murder, armed burglary, weapon offenses, and conspiracy. Another warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Nasiar Day, who will be facing the same charges as the unnamed teenager, CBS reported.

Authorities are still searching for Day, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or send information anonymously to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website.

The murder shocked the community, and friends and family remembered Jose Malave as a big-hearted man who was always willing to help those in need.

“He was always outgoing, always happy, always trying to help people,” his sister, Yesenia Malave, told NJ.com.

Some family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jose Malave’s children and his funeral costs. In just two days, the fundraiser brought in more than $5,000, already surpassing the goal. The fundraiser attracted donations from across the country, with many leaving messages of condolences and offering support to his surviving family.

