O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clark Comments On The Juice’s Recent Booting From The Cosmopolitan

People are speaking out following the recent incident involving O.J. Simpson at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Famed prosecutor Marcia Clark, who tried Simpson in his 1995 murder trial, definitely has her own thoughts on the matter.

TMZ caught up with the attorney leaving LAX today and asked her opinion on O.J.’s recent behavior in Las Vegas. Clark slightly smiled at the mention of his name and confirmed she had heard about the incident.

The paparazzi then asked Clark if she felt like O.J. would inevitably head back to jail since he’s being watched so closely. She laughed as she responded, saying he “doesn’t seem to be in control.”

Clark continued to giggle and joked, “Am I saying something out of term?”

As she began to leave the cameraman, he asked if she felt O.J. would face jail time again. She shrugged her shoulders and responded, “Who knows?”

Clark also spoke with TMZ back in July after it was announced that O.J. was granted parole. The former L.A. Deputy District Attorney hesitated to comment on the matter at the time and seemed unsure if she should share her true opinions.

When the cameraman asked if she felt O.J. served his debt to society, she smiled and answered, “Maybe on that case.” She avoided all further questions from there on out.

Marcia Clark Says O.J. Simpson 'Doesn't Seem to Be in Control' https://t.co/E2nKkknd6H — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2017

Along with Christopher Darden, Clark was given the difficult task of prosecuting O.J. during his 1995 double-murder trial. Despite having a strong case against the former running back, the defense was able to persuade the jury that there was reasonable doubt when it came to the DNA evidence.

Clark was portrayed by Sarah Paulson in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story earlier this year. Paulson’s portrayal earned her a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy. Paulson even took Clark with her as her guest to the Primetime Emmy Awards and thanked the attorney in her acceptance speech.

O.J. is currently on parole for a 2007 robbery conviction, after serving nine years in a Nevada prison. So far, the NFL Hall of Famer has not received any punishment from his alleged belligerence at the Clique bar in the Cosmopolitan last week.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/AP Images and Ethan Miller/AP Images]