‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Crystal Kills Zack, Scott And Abby Return Home, And Victor Faces Backlash

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 20, reveal that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will have quite a scare. Just as Zack (Ryan Ashton) was about to pull the trigger and kill one of them, another gun fires and he tumbles to the floor. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will be standing at the door holding a gun.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby and Scott will be reunited with their family. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will meet up with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Abby watches them kiss. A little while later, Abby promises Scott that she will keep their tryst a secret between them.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott tells Sharon that she was the only thing on his mind while he was in the storage unit. Sharon will admit that he was on her mind as well. Scott will ask her what she was trying to tell him when his phone cut off. Sharon will not fess up to saying that she loves him.

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will chat with Sharon about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah will tell her mother that Tessa told her not to pressure her about anything. Mariah adds that she feels conflicted because she doesn’t love Devon (Bryton James) either. Sharon will suggest that Mariah should talk to Devon and break things off if her heart isn’t in the relationship.

Monday's #YR spoiler video: Neil faces Victor's wrath and Paul has urgent news for everyone https://t.co/DT46MfaR7X pic.twitter.com/WHWsKWIBBA — Lori Wilson (@LoriKWilson) November 17, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor (Eric Braeden) will debate the Zack ordeal in his office. He will apologize to his daughter for blindsiding her about the COO position, but he will suggest that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is more capable of running Newman Enterprise.

Abby won’t agree and will insist that she is every bit as good at her job as Victoria. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor brings up Zack, adding that Abby brought a lot of trouble to NE for bringing him to the company. Abby will fire back by reminding her dad that he gave her approval and he believed everything Zack said as well.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Neil will advise Victor that there is some gossip that he put Crystal up to killing Zack. Victor denies the rumor and suggests that Neil find a way to shut the story down.

Sharon will give Tessa an update about Crystal. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon will tell her that she may not see her sister for a long time. Tessa will hope that Crystal has peace after killing Zack.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]