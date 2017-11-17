Navy Fesses Up To Lewd Penis Sky-Writing Image Seen Over Part Of Washington State

It appears that the U.S. Navy has an artist among its pilots. This branch of the military has fessed up to a rather lewd sky-writing image that caused jaws to drop around an area of Washington State on Thursday. Folks now know just how that graphic image of a penis appeared in the sky, which is an area usually reserved for clouds.

It was a bit primitive — something like a drawing that you’d expect from a grade-school kid — but there was no mistaking what the image strongly resembled. Photos of the “sky penis” popped up on social media from people who walked outside and looked up at the sky to see a huge image of male genitalia standing erect over their town.

According to Fox News, it was the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington that has “admitted one of its aircraft was involved in drawing lewd images in the sky Thursday.” While there wasn’t really any question of this being a phenomenon of nature, it is still good to know where it came from, according to the folks who were stunned by the sight.

According to KREM Channel 2, one woman was “upset” after seeing the image with her kids because she didn’t quite know how to describe to the kids what they were looking at. Fox News received a statement from the officials of the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island who said the drawings were “wholly unacceptable” and that there is an investigation into the incident underway.

When KREM was in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, they were told that the images did not cause any type of safety risk. That said, there was nothing that they could do about it.

You can see several shots of the image here on KREM. They warn that some may find this uncomfortable to see, as the sky drawing is lewd.

The Navy’s statement to Fox News included the following.

“The actions of this aircrew were wholly unacceptable and antithetical to Navy core values. We have grounded the aircrew and are conducting a thorough investigation – and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

The statement also read, “The Navy apologizes to anyone who was offended by this unacceptable action.”

Luckily, all that was need was a bit of time and a breeze to erase the image that rocked part of Washington State on Thursday.

[Featured Image by Bartosz Nitkiewic/Shutterstock]