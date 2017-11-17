Eminem Challenges Chance The Rapper To Change His Name In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Saturday Night Live is doing double duty when it comes to rappers. And now, with Chance the Rapper as host and Eminem on tap as the musical guest for this week’s show, fans want to know: Will the real rapper please stand up?

In a new Saturday Night Live promo, which you can see below, Grammy-winning hip-hop stars Chance the Rapper and Eminem are joined by SNL regular Leslie Jones for an entertaining exchange. In the clip, Jones finds out that a stone-faced Eminem won’t engage in a rap battle with her because he’s afraid she’ll win. Chance the Rapper can’t help but hide his confusion over that one.

Later in the clip, Chance the Rapper introduces himself to SNL viewers, to which a confused Eminem cuts in with, “Wait, I thought I was the rapper.”

An agreeable Chance then agrees he should probably change his name, what with rap royalty on the show and all. After rattling off a few suggestions — “Chance the Hottie,” “Chance the Poet,” “Chance Encounter,” and “Chance the Triple Threat” — Eminem and Leslie Jones come up with this doozy: “Chancer the Dancer.”

You can see Eminem and Chance the Rapper’s Saturday Night Live promo below.

This is not the first time Eminem has traded one-liners on SNL. In fact, he’s a member of the show’s coveted Five-Timers Club — at least the musical version of it. The Real Slim Shady first appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest on October 23, 1999, where he performed “Forgot About Dre” with Dr. Dre. Less than one year later he returned to Studio 8H to perform “Stan” with Dido. In 2002, Eminem performed his hit “Without Me,” and he was back once again in 2004 as musical guest. In December of 2010, Eminem and Lil Wayne performed “No Love” and “Won’t Back Down,” marking the rapper’s fifth Saturday Night Live appearance. Eminem’s last SNL performance was in 2013.

Eminem also seems to be a master at poker-faced promos. In a 2013 Saturday Night Live promo with Kerry Washington, Eminem didn’t break character as the Scandal star tried to engage him. The only thing that got him excited was… cupcakes?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11: 30 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]