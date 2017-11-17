Jerry Jones Video: Newly Emerged Footage Shows Dallas Cowboys Owner Making Racially Charged Remarks

Jerry Jones is embroiled in new controversy after video emerged showing the Dallas Cowboys owner making racially charged remarks.

The video surfaced this week and spread quickly around the internet, showing Jones offering a message to a fan in video show in the lobby of the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas. The video, which was obtained by The Blast, showed Jones sending a message to a bride-to-be named Jennifer.

“Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding,” Jones said. “Now you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?”

The person operating the camera then pointed to an African-American man while Jones walked away laughing. The woman receiving the video is white, the New York Post reported.

The video has led to backlash against the controversial figure, who is arguably the league’s most visible team owner. Many fans have called on Jones to apologize, though he has not yet issued any statement on the video.

Even before the controversial video surfaced, Jerry Jones was surrounded in controversy over his stance on the national anthem protests spreading across the league. After President Donald Trump spoke out against these demonstrations, calling on owners to fire any players who take a knee during the national anthem, protests spread across the league with dozens of players joining in.

But Jerry Jones publicly declared that he would not allow members of the Dallas Cowboys to take part, and those who did would be benched.

“If there is anything disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period,” he said (via Yahoo Sports). “We’re going to respect the flag and I’m going to create the perception of it.”

The stance reportedly left many players unhappy. As Yahoo Sports reported, many players spoke anonymously to reporters, saying that they felt betrayed by the team’s owner. The rift in the locker room remained for several weeks, with reports that some players were itching to challenge Jerry Jones on his decree that players would not be allowed to protest.

Jerry Jones has also drawn controversy for his unfolding feud with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. According to reports, Jones has been trying to stymie Goodell’s new contract extension and tried to call an emergency meeting of owners regarding the contact, but was denied.

NFL denies Jerry Jones' call for emergency owners meeting, per report https://t.co/FogCCx0ecj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 17, 2017

The video of Jerry Jones making racially charged remarks can be seen here.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]