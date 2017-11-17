Watch Clippers Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Odds

On Friday night, NBA fans get to watch the Clippers vs. Cavs live streaming online or on television from Quicken Loans Arena. The two teams from opposing conferences will hit the hardwood as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to win their fourth game in a row. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are struggling after a hot start to the season. Can they end their slump at the expense of King James and the Cavs? Here’s a look at tonight’s NBA matchup with the point spread, over/under total, television channels, and how to watch the Clippers vs. Cavs live streaming online.

As noted by ESPN in their look at tonight’s matchup, the Cavaliers are on a roll, having won three in a row. All three games were played on the road, including their most recent victory, a 115 to 107 victory at Charlotte. In that game, LeBron James put on a show with 31 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, while teammate Kevin Love recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 boards. That win gave the Cavs their first three-game winning streak this season and also helped the team move one game over.500 as they continue to find their way with no true point guard.

In tonight’s game, they host an L.A. Clippers in desperate need of a win to stop their six-game skid. During that six-game losing streak, the team has lost three times on the road, with the Spurs, Thunder, and Pelicans each recording victories. Their most recent loss came at home, 109-105 to the Philadelphia 76ers due to a dominant performance from Joel Embiid.

All-Star Blake Griffin is leading the team in scoring with 23.1 points per game, and also assists with 4.7 per game, now that they’re without All-Star guard Chris Paul. The Clippers currently rank No. 12 in the league for scoring (107.2 points per game) and No. 17 for points allowed to opponents (106 points a game).

As far as the odds go tonight, the home team is the favorite according to Odds Shark’s betting odds. The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points to win at most sportsbooks. For the moneyline, bettors will find Cleveland priced anywhere from -260 to -285, while the visiting Clippers are +220 to +240 underdogs. Tonight’s over/under points total is 223.5 points for the complete game.

The situation finds both teams in tough spots when it comes to the spread as L.A. is 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games against Cleveland. They’re also 0-5 ATS in their last five games of this season. The Cavs are 0-4-1 against the spread in their previous five home games.

Friday night’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live televised game coverage is available through several channels or networks. For the Los Angeles viewing area, the game will be televised on Fox Sports Prime Ticket (FSPT). In the Cleveland viewing region, it’s Fox Sports Ohio (FSO). For out-of-market viewers, an NBA League Pass subscription is the way to go.

Live streaming is available to cable and satellite viewers with either of the Fox Sports channels through the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For those viewing this game out of those regions, an NBA League Pass subscription offers different options. Among them, is the option to purchase and stream just tonight’s game for the price of $6.99. There’s also the option to purchase a season pass for one team such as the Clippers or Cavaliers. More details are available at the NBA.com’s League Pass website.

