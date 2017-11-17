Shannon Beador Admits She Was Hurt By Tamra Judge During ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 12

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge may have appeared to be as thick as thieves during filming on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but according to a new report, things between them weren’t exactly perfect during filming.

Earlier this week, Shannon Beador was featured on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she opened up about her relationships with her co-stars, revealing that her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge, did hurt her a number of times during Season 12.

“My feelings were hurt a few times. I did have talks with her about it,” Shannon Beador explained to Andy Cohen, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on November 17.

Throughout production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Shannon Beador’s marriage was coming to a slow and steady end and often, the mother of three was seen leaning on Tamra Judge for support. Not surprisingly, the reality star’s emotional state led her to act irrationally at times and when it comes to the hurt she faced from Judge, she takes part of the blame. As she explained, she was quite volatile during Season 12 and Judge was often walking on egg shells around her.

Continuing on to Andy Cohen, Shannon Beador confirmed that she was able to forgive Tamra Judge after filming wrapped but when it came to her ongoing tension with Vicki Gunvalson, she wasn’t so quick to move on.

Although Vicki Gunvalson chose to apologize to Shannon Beador on camera, Beador said that she didn’t feel her comments were genuine. As she noted, if Gunvalson really wanted to apologize to her, she would have done so off-camera — not after indulging in a few alcoholic beverages in Iceland.

Vicki Gunvalson was also seemingly egged to apologize to Shannon Beador by Tamra Judge.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]