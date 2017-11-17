Adam Lind’s Ex-Girlfriend Files Shocking Restraining Order Request After Arrest Drama

Adam Lind has been targeted with an explosive restraining order request from one of his former girlfriends.

On November 17, Radar Online shared details of the request, revealing that Stasia Huber, the woman behind the allegations against Adam Lind, claimed the former Teen Mom 2 star broke her arm and threatened to run her over with his car. The outlet obtained the court documents filed by Stasia Huber at the Minnehaha County Circuit Court on November 7.

In the filing, Stasi Huber requested Adam Lind stay at least 500 feet from her for the next five years and undergo drug counseling for his alleged struggles with substance abuse. As fans may recall, Lind, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, reportedly tested positive for meth during a court-ordered drug test.

Adam Lind and Stasi Huber dated for three years before announcing their engagement on social media. Then, earlier this year, as Lind parted ways with his role on Teen Mom 2, their relationship came to an abrupt end.

While a reason behind their surprising split wasn’t given at the time it occurred, Stasi Huber revealed in her court documents that she ended their engagement due to Adam Lind’s alleged cheating, lying, drug use, and emotional abuse.

While Adam Lind and Stasi Huber split seven months ago, the drama between them hasn’t subsided and after Lind reportedly threatened to hit her with his car, Huber blocked him. A short time later, Lind showed up to Huber’s home and began sending message to her friends and having his own friend contact her.

In one of her more shocking revelations in her restraining order request, Stasi Huber recalled a time when an intoxicated Adam Lind reportedly fractured her forearm before smashing her phone and locking her in their home. During another instance, Lind reportedly threw a beer bottle towards her and cut her leg, foot, and hand.

Adam Lind was reportedly cheating on Stasi Huber with a number of women during their relationship and for a while, Huber said she was stalked and harassed by the other females in Lind’s life.

A hearing on the case against Adam Lind has been set for December 5.

