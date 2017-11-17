‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Lilley Return Confirmed, Find Out When Theresa Donovan Appears In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm Jen Lilley is returning to the NBC soap opera. It has been a long time since Theresa Donovan’s unique and tragic exit. However, head writer Ron Carlivati must have been listening. Fans have been begging for her to return, and now it is finally happening. Find out when she will appear in Salem again.

In November 2016, Lilley left DOOL. Her character had evolved so much that she went from being hated to loved. A reformed bad girl, at least most of the time, she turned into a good mother for Tate. She was also involved in a relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Even though she did drive Melanie Jonas (formerly Molly Burnett) out of Salem, fans forgave her for it. Brady and Theresa became a fan-favorite couple.

Days of Our Lives spoilers teased an interesting exit story for Theresa Donovan. She had to go to Mexico with her ex-boyfriend, who was involved in the cartel. If she didn’t, then Brady and Tate’s lives would be in danger. However, she promised her father, Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), that she would simultaneously try to get evidence to bring the drug lord down.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Jen Lilley’s first airdate is in May 2018. Yes, that seems like so far away, but her big entrance is going to be good.

What is interesting is that Brady probably won’t believe Theresa’s story. However, there is one person who can vouch for her. That individual is Brady’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). The two were always enemies, but Victor told Theresa before she left that he was proud of her. He agreed to keep her secret and was thankful that she was risking everything to save Brady and Tate. Even if Theresa’s story sounds ridiculous, Victor might be the only one to talk some sense into Brady Black.

At the Days of Days event last weekend, Kassie DePaiva was asked about Jen Lilley possibly returning. The actress said probably not for awhile but teased it could be a sudden surprise. She explained that it was a shock when she got the call, so anything could happen.

On a recent episode of Days of Our Lives, spoilers mentioned Theresa Donovan’s name. That name drop should have been a hint that Jen Lilley might be returning. Interestingly enough, it was Victor who brought up Theresa. Fans will have to keep watching to see what the new head writer has planned for Jen Lilley’s character.

If life is ever getting you down, take a gaze into this lady's eyes. Constant light. Happy birthday co-star, friend, and cool chick, @jen_lilley A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

