WWE Rumors: ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Spoilers For First Eliminations & Sole Survivors Revealed By Match Odds?

There are plenty of WWE rumors involving possible Survivor Series 2017 spoilers for who will win each of the big matches this Sunday. That said, there are also rumors regarding the eliminations that will happen in the men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series matches. These two matches could set up future storylines to move toward another pay-per-view or feud, such as WrestleMania 34 next April. Here’s the latest speculation on which superstars could be eliminated earlier and later in the 5-on-5 matches this Sunday.

While there are Survivor Series odds for the favorites and underdogs in each of the matches this Sunday, there are also odds for “first elimination.” These particular betting odds allow people to wager on which of the WWE superstars might be the first to go in the men’s and women’s matches. Of courses, the biggest problem with that is the fact there are two teams of five superstars. Still, it raises some speculation of which superstars could be among those to consider.

As Paddy Power Irish sportsbook currently shows in their WWE novelty bet odds, the most likely candidate in the women’s match to be the first eliminated is the logical choice of Tamina. Raw‘s team captain Alicia Fox is next at 5 to 2 odds, but so is the still-unnamed fifth member of Team SmackDown. Will it be Natalya, Nikki Bella, Paige, or someone else? Of note, the most likely competitor to remain until the end of the match is either Becky Lynch of SmackDown or Asuka of Raw.

Women’s 5-on-5 match “first eliminated” odds:

Tamina 9/4 (+225)

Alicia Fox 5/2 (+250)

Other Official Participant 5/2 (+250)

Carmella 5/1 (+500)

Naomi 15/2 (+ 750)

Nia Jax 15/2 (+750)

Bayley 17/2 (+850)

Sasha Banks 9/1 (+900)

Becky Lynch 14/1 (+1400)

Asuka 20/1 (+2000)

As far as the men’s odds go, that’s a different story. Many fans are expecting Team SmackDown to take this match and for it to involve some sort of feud setup. That could be something with Triple H and Kurt Angle, or have Shane involved. Jason Jordan is another potential run-in. There are various superstars in the match who may receive a push towards future events, as well, including John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, who are both rumored for the WWE Championship match at Mania.

As far as early eliminations go, the “Glorious” Bobby Roode is the top option for that first elimination at 11 to 4 odds, but right behind him are both Samoa Joe and Shane McMahon as the possible first eliminations in the match. Triple H is fourth at 4 to 1 odds, with Finn Balor at 6 to 1 rounding out the top five options. Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena of Team SmackDown seem least likely to get eliminated first in the match.

Men’s 5-on-5 match “first eliminated” odds:

Bobby Roode 11/4 (+275)

Samoa Joe 7/2 (+350)

Shane McMahon 7/2 (+350)

Triple H 4/1 (+400)

Finn Balor 6/1 (+600)

Braun Strowman 7/1 (+700)

Kurt Angle 15/2 (+750)

Randy Orton 15/2 (+750)

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1 (+1000)

John Cena 10/1 (+1000)

With that said, the top options of these two matches certainly seem viable candidates, but it’s always hard to guess who is going to go first with two different brands battling. Paddy Power also has odds for “Sole Survivor” in each match. These odds only work if there is one survivor remaining on a winning team at the pay-per-view.

For the women’s options, the “No Sole Survivor” choice leads at 11 to 10, but Asuka at 6 to 4 and Becky Lynch at 6 to 1 are next on the list. The biggest longshots are Alicia Fox at 16 to 1, with Tamina currently at 20 to 1 to shock the world and be the sole survivor for the Team SmackDown women.

Leading the way for the men’s options are “No Sole Survivor” at 11 to 10 odds, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura at 11 to 4 and John Cena at 5 to 1. Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Shane McMahon are all longshots with 10 to 1 odds to be the sole survivor in the match.

It’s certainly looking like an entertaining Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view is on the way with all of the potential surprises and finishes that could happen in these matches!

[Featured Image by WWE]