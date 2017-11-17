Have Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Her Siblings Been Putting Angelina Jolie’s Health At Rick?

Angelina Jolie’s six children are reportedly missing their father, Brad Pitt, and driving the actress absolutely crazy.

Over a year into her controversial split from her now-estranged husband, Angelina Jolie’s health is reportedly dwindling as she attempts to maintain her life at home with her kids, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

On November 17, Radar Online shared details of Angelina Jolie’s reported health struggles, revealing that her kids have been acting up at home and could be putting her health at risk.

Angelina Jolie is trying to keep her children happy with “shopping trips and fancy toys and gadgets, but the truth is they’re going stir crazy because they’re cooped up at home 24/7,” a concerned friend told the outlet.

As the insider explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have gotten used to traveling frequently in recent years and living out of a suitcase. So, now that they have been somewhat grounded in Los Angeles, they are reportedly feeling bored with life and acting up because of it. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is doing her best to keep herself together as a single mom while pushing away those who have tried to help, including her dad and her brother.

The source also said that Angelina Jolie has been neglecting her diet and barely sleeping as she continues to face worry and dysfunction in her home life.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits after two years of marriage in September of last year after just two years of marriage. Although the couple began their relationship in 2004, they didn’t tie the knot until August 2014 and did so with only their six children present.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt faced a number of rumors of infidelity leading up to Jolie’s divorce filing, but despite claims of an on-set affair between Pitt and his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard, it was later revealed that they split due to parenting conflicts.

As reports claimed at the time, Angelina Jolie was reportedly unhappy with how Brad Pitt was choosing to parent their children and felt that his behavior wasn’t the best thing for them.

Since their split, Brad Pitt has not been seen publicly with any of his six kids.

