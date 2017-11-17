‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Thanksgiving Secrets Exposed, Cheaters, Secrets, & A Health Crisis Revealed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that a few Genoa City residents will have massive bombshells come out during the week of November 20. Thanksgiving previews tease that a few schemers could risk being exposed.

According to Soap Central, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will face a difficult decision. They will have to decide if it’s time for Dina (Marla Adams) to live in a facility. They have to decide whether they will tell the rest of the family over the holidays or just keep them out of the loop until they know their next move.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley and Jack decided to deceive their family and pretend everything is normal. They have recently accepted Dina’s diagnosis and cannot imagine telling the family that she has Alzheimer’s. Ashley suggests putting off telling the family until they figure out Dina’s treatment plan.

When Abby (Melissa Ordway) returns home, Ashley could accidentally reveal Dina’s shocking diagnosis. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley believes that she is doing the right thing by keeping her sister, Traci (Beth Maitland) in the dark.

Speaking of Abby, she is keeping a secret of her own. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby had sex with Scott (Daniel Hall) while trapped in the storage unit. She doesn’t want anyone to find out, and she promised Scott to keep the secret from his girlfriend, Sharon (Sharon Case).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will struggle with feelings of guilt when he returns home to Sharon. He doesn’t want her to find out about his tryst with Abby. Scott and Sharon have a good relationship, and he doesn’t want to do anything to risk that.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan will make up after their fight on Friday, November 17. They will make amends, but a few secrets threaten their happiness. Christian’s paternity and Victor’s role in Adam’s death will come out in the open eventually.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the paternity shocker could come out soon. It seems silly to reveal that Adam is Christian’s biological dad without the Adam recast on the scene.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

